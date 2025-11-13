Oilers News & Rumours: Goalie Trade Talk, Hyman, Roslovic & More

The Edmonton Oilers have been doing well so far this season, but fans continue to wonder if there are some deeper issues that may hold the team back from making another deep playoff run.

In this edition of Oilers News & Rumours, we take a look at the speculation surrounding a goalie trade, the imminent return of Zach Hyman, the success of Jack Roslovic, and more.

Fans Calling for Goalie Trade, Management Pours Cold Water

The goaltending discussions have not stopped on social media, with some fans willing to die on the hill that if the team doesn’t bring in a new goaltender, the Oilers will not win a Stanley Cup. The majority of fans understand the reality of how tough it is to acquire a star goaltender, and it seems as though that is how management views the situation as well.

“We’re just not clicking,” general manager Stan Bowman said when asked about the Oilers’ early struggles. Bowman continued: “We’ve had ups and downs throughout with both goalies, the defence and the forwards, it would probably be clearer if (goaltending was) costing us games night after night, but that’s just not it.”

Things can always change, but it seems as though the team is willing to be patient before making a trade to improve their goaltending tandem, rather than making a panic trade and running the risk of ruining another strength the team has.

Zach Hyman’s Return is Imminent

In a recent report from Oilers’ head coach Kris Knoblauch, it was revealed that Zach Hyman would either be returning on Thursday or Saturday, where he will make his long-awaited season debut.

Zach Hyman, Edmonton Oilers (Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Hyman hasn’t played since being injured in the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars last season, and his return should be a huge boost to their lineup.

Roslovic’s Hot Streak: Should Oilers Extend?

The Oilers have won their previous two games, both with overtime winners from newly signed forward Jack Roslovic, who seems to be a perfect fit with the Oilers and has meshed well since signing a one-year deal with them.

In 16 games with the Oilers so far, he has scored five goals and added six assists for 11 points, and has five points in his previous four games, having heated up extremely.

Roslovic was one of the most interesting storylines, having entered the 2025-26 season without a contract. There were reports that he had been offered contracts by other teams, but held out because he believed he was worth more than what he was being offered. After signing a “prove it” deal with the Oilers, he has seemingly found a home on Leon Draisaitl’s wing, and it seems like a foregone conclusion that the Oilers will try to sign Roslovic to an extension, should his strong offensive play continue.

Trade Incoming to Activate Hyman?

Oilers fans have been trying to figure out how their team can make the money work to bring back Hyman, but with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also going down with an injury, things could get a little more interesting. Depending on the severity of his injury, the Oilers could place Nugent-Hopkins on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) and not have to worry about the money issues, but if he is also close to returning, players will need to get moved out.

Mattias Janmark, Troy Stecher, Ty Emberson, and Brett Kulak’s names have been tossed around in trade speculation, but nothing has been officially reported at the time of this article being published. Time will tell, but something has to give. Some players will have to get sent down, some players may have to get moved, and tough decisions will have to be made.

We should know soon, potentially as early as today, what that looks like.

As the 2025-26 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news, updates, and more from around the NHL and the hockey world.