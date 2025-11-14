Zach Hyman Should Be on the Oilers’ Third Line When He Returns

Edmonton Oilers’ forward Zach Hyman is set to make his season debut on Saturday (Nov. 15) against the Carolina Hurricanes. Hyman hasn’t played since he suffered a wrist injury during Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars last season.

The 2010 fifth-round pick has been a mainstay on Edmonton’s top line and a much-needed net-front presence on the power play. With 144 goals in 308 games with the Oilers, including a 54-goal campaign in 2023-24, he’s a productive winger who plays physical along the boards and has great hands in tight. The Toronto native has been severely missed, as the team has struggled to generate offence at even strength without him.

Hyman will likely reclaim his spot on the top line alongside Connor McDavid, but is that the best place for him after coming off a significant injury? He could provide value lower down the lineup and help the bottom six generate offence. Head coach Kris Knoblauch should seriously consider starting him on the third line.

Oilers Should Ease Hyman Into the Lineup

Hyman hasn’t played in nearly six months. He’ll reclaim his spot on the top power-play unit, but he should start on the third line, playing sheltered minutes, while giving him better matchups until he gets comfortable. Limiting him to 13 minutes per game might be a good idea early on.

Right now, Knoblauch doesn’t trust his bottom six. Curtis Lazar, Mattias Janmark, David Tomasek, and Trent Frederic all played under 10 minutes against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday (Nov. 13), while Noah Philp played 10:43.

Hyman’s inclusion in that group should help build Knoblauch’s trust and, in turn, give those players more opportunities to play with a highly skilled goalscorer when they normally wouldn’t. Playing him on the third line would also improve the team’s depth, even if it’s only short-term.

Leon Draisaitl, Jack Roslovic, and Vasily Podkolzin have been a solid second line, while McDavid can remain on a line with Matt Savoie and Andrew Mangiapane for now. Once Hyman regains his footing, he could replace Mangiapane on the top line. Or, once Ryan Nugent-Hopkins returns from injury, he can join McDavid and Savoie on the top line. The Oilers have options, which is a wonderful thing.

Hyman Can Help Elevate Trent Frederic

The Oilers are desperate for offence at 5-on-5, especially from the bottom six, and Hyman can provide that. The 33-year-old could help elevate Frederic and his scoring touch. Frederic only has one goal through 19 games after inking an eight-year contract extension with a $3.85 million cap hit in June. That deal looks worse than expected so far, and maybe Hyman can help him find that spark he needs to start producing.

Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) fights for position against Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston (53) and goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) (Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images)

The Oilers need to find and establish their identity. A third line with Hyman, Frederic, and Adam Henrique could be that physical trio who can forecheck, get to the front of the net, and wear down opponents. The Oilers lack physicality and tenacity, so pairing Hyman with Frederic should help.

It also gives Frederic a skilled forward to play with. The St. Louis native had back-to-back productive seasons with the Boston Bruins, scoring 17 goals in the 2022-23 season and 18 goals the following season. The offence is there, so perhaps Hyman can help bring it out of him.

Should Hyman return to his usual spot on the top line or help provide energy on the third line? No matter where he plays, he’ll be a much-needed boost to the forward group. Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL content throughout the season.