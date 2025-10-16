Oilers Are Missing Zach Hyman to Start the Season

The Edmonton Oilers are missing a few key pieces to start the new season as guys are trying to get back to 100% for another potential extra long season. Among those injured is star winger Zach Hyman, who is set to return (hopefully) in early November. He is still recovering from a wrist injury that required surgery during last season’s Western Conference Final. While a November return is promising for him and the Oilers, the team will certainly miss him in more ways than one.

Ever since coming to Edmonton in 2021, Hyman has become a weapon for the Oilers. He is a threat in all facets of the game, making it hard to replace him and replicate what he does when he is gone for an extended period of period of time. And it’s easy to see just how difficult that is when you watched this team play in the Cup Final last year. He is a special player to the organization.

The Oilers Without Hyman

Hyman epitomizes what it means to be a 200-foot player. He is first on the puck on both ends of the ice and is definitely not afraid to throw his weight around. It is clear the Oilers lack some of that style of play when he’s gone and as mentioned, we saw that in the Cup Final. He led the 2025 playoff field in hits with 111, despite missing several games.

And on the other end of the ice, Hyman is always threatening. He has scored a minimum of 27 goals in each of the four seasons he has played in Edmonton so far, not to mention a 54-goal campaign back in 2023-24. He is the centrepiece on the Oilers’ power play as well, as he is tasked with screening the goalie and redirecting any incoming shots. He has been heavily relied on by his teammates and coaches since his arrival.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers celebrate after Hyman’s goal against the Florida Panthers during the second period of Game Six of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

Additionally, Hyman is a big voice in the Oilers’ locker room. We got a glimpse of that during the team’s 2024 Stanley Cup run when he gave the team a rousing speech following their heartbreaking Game 7 loss. His teammates listen, they clearly enjoy playing with him, and he can’t come back soon enough. So, while he’s gone, there’s a hole that needs to be filled for the team to have success.

Which Oilers Need to Step Up

There are a couple roles that will need to be filled in Hyman’s absence. As mentioned, he is usually on the top power-play unit and is out on the ice with Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid in high-leverage situations. Replacing him in these spots can be done in a couple of ways, including some that we have seen a glimpse of already. David Tomasek, the new arrival from the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), has taken over his duties on the top power-play unit. While he’s yet to turn in results there, his booming shot and large frame prove he can be a great asset for the Oilers’ offense in Hyman’s absence.

Adam Henrique is another veteran who can be trusted in big spots. He may not be as fast or smooth as he once was, but he is strong on the puck and smart defensively. We saw head coach Kris Knoblauch utilize him late in the Oilers’ 2-0 victory over the New York Rangers. He stepped up, scored the empty netter, and sealed a shutout for his goaltender.

As for the defensive and physical aspects of Hyman’s game, there will need to be a team effort on that front. Tomasek is a big guy and if he can learn to throw it around more, that could be huge for the team. Guys like Trent Frederic and Kasperi Kapanen are also key players who can easily make a different in this area with Hyman out. Everyone stepping up their game a bit more will make all the difference down the stretch.

The Oilers are definitely starting this season out better than past seasons. A lot of guys are already stepping up. Nonetheless, the team will need to fill the Hyman-sized hole in the lineup for now to compete in a tough Western Conference down the road.