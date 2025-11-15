Svechnikov & Aho Power Hurricanes to 4-3 Overtime Win Over Canucks

The Carolina Hurricanes hosted the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night (Nov. 14), in the first half of a back-to-back. The Canucks were looking to get back in the win column after losing the last two games to the Colorado Avalanche and the Winnipeg Jets. After the final horn, the Hurricanes completed a comeback win to take a 4-3 victory in overtime.

Game Recap

The first period saw four goals, two from each side. The Canucks started the scoring with one shot, one goal from Max Sasson. He was able to grab the puck after a collision at the Hurricanes’ blue line and had a breakaway on Pyotr Kochetkov. He was able to beat him to give the visitors a 1-0 lead just 2:45 into the game. However, it did not take long for the Hurricanes to get not one, but two goals back.

Andrei Svechnikov scored both goals for the Hurricanes, just 52 seconds apart. The first came after a pass from Sebastian Aho, who put it in his wheelhouse for the one-timer. The second came on the power play after getting a pass from Shayne Gostisbehere. His two goals in 52 seconds were the second-fastest from one player after Taylor Hall, who did them in 48 seconds back on March 23, 2025. The final goal of the period came from Elias Pettersson, who scored on a Sean Walker turnover for the shorthanded goal.

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

The second period was not as chaotic as the first, but the Canucks were able to get the lone goal of the period. After a Sean Walker penalty, Conor Garland scored on the power play (completing the shorthanded, power play, and even strength trifecta) to give the Canucks a 3-2 lead. The Hurricanes managed to outshoot the Canucks 18-8 in the middle frame, but saw themselves in a one-goal hole heading into the final 20 minutes of the game.

The third period saw Hall tie it after some great passing from Gostisbehere and Svechnikov to make it a 3-3 game. What a birthday present for Hall with the clutch goal. It was enough to force overtime, giving the Hurricanes at least a point. With under a minute left in overtime, Aho found a way to get time to shoot the puck on the net and beat Lankinen to secure the second point for the Hurricanes. Down to 10 forwards, after injuries to Seth Jarvis and Jesperi Kotkaniemi, the Hurricanes complete the comeback victory with a 4-3 overtime win. Gostisbehere finished the game with three assists.

The Hurricanes get back in the win column and are now 12-5-0 on the season. Their next game is on Saturday, Nov. 15, as they finish the second half of a back-to-back against the Edmonton Oilers. Regarding the Canucks, they are now on a three-game losing streak and are 8-9-2 on the season. Their next game is on Sunday, Nov. 16, against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Western Florida.