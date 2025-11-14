Devils’ Star Jack Hughes Injured Hand at Team Dinner (Report)

The New Jersey Devils have almost seemed cursed when it comes to injuries, so much so to the point where defenseman Brenden Dillon recently said they “should sage the place”.

Oh No: Bad News for Devils

While they already have lost 83 man-games to injury, their stars have helped keep them near the top of the league with a 12-4-1 record. Today, they got their most crushing news to date: Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman reported that Jack Hughes “suffered a hand injury while at a team dinner Thursday night.”

While Friedman reported that exact details are unknown, he did say “It’s believed he slipped and cut his hand, in what multiple sources are calling a fluke accident.”

NJ.com’s Ryan Novozinsky said on X that a source stressed that the slip was “an accident” and a “freak thing.”

The Devils said he is “being evaluated” and they’ll “provide an update as available.”

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The resilience of the team continues to be tested. While they’ve been able to successfully overcome a myriad of injuries, the list continues to grow. In addition to Hughes, here’s the full injury list: Johnathan Kovacevic, Evgenii Dadonov, Connor Brown, Cody Glass, Zack MacEwen, Brett Pesce and Dougie Hamilton.

The good news is that after tomorrow’s contest in Washington, the Devils have just two games in the next seven days. They’ll hope it’s not too serious.

