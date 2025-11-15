Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Canadiens – 11/15/25

The Boston Bruins take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (11-8-0) at CANADIENS (10-5-2)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, NESN, NHLN
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Marat Khusnutdinov — David Pastrnak
Alex Steeves — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Mark Kastelic
Jeffrey Viel — Sean Kuraly — Michael Eyssimont
Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke
Mason Lohrei — Jonathan Aspirot
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Henri Jokiharju, Johnny Beecher
Injured: Elias Lindholm (lower body), Jordan Harris (ankle), Casey Mittelstadt (lower body)
Status report
Jokiharju, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. Aspirot, who was scratched the past two games, returns to the lineup and will be paired with Lohrei.
Latest for THW:
- Bruins’ Special Teams, Secondary Scoring Are Major Areas of Improvement This Season
- Bruins’ Geekie Contract Is One of the NHL’s Biggest Steals
- NHL Morning Recap – November 14, 2025
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Kirby Dach — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov
Zach Bolduc — Jake Evans — Josh Anderson
Jared Davidson — Joe Veleno — Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Alex Newhook
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
The Canadiens will have a different lineup for the first time in 10 games. Davidson will make his NHL debut and play with Veleno and Gallagher. His nine goals in 13 games this season are tied for second in the American Hockey League.
Latest for THW:
- Canadiens’ Newhook Injury Opening the Door for a Move
- NHL Rumours: Leafs Blockbuster, Canadiens’ Injury Replacements & 2 Hughes Updates
- Time for Canadiens to Promote Bolduc in Light of Newhook Injury