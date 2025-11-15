Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Canadiens – 11/15/25

by

The Boston Bruins take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (11-8-0) at CANADIENS (10-5-2)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, NESN, NHLN

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Marat Khusnutdinov — David Pastrnak
Alex Steeves — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Mark Kastelic
Jeffrey Viel — Sean Kuraly — Michael Eyssimont

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke
Mason Lohrei — Jonathan Aspirot

Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo


Scratched: Henri Jokiharju, Johnny Beecher

Injured: Elias Lindholm (lower body), Jordan Harris (ankle), Casey Mittelstadt (lower body)

Status report

Jokiharju, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. Aspirot, who was scratched the past two games, returns to the lineup and will be paired with Lohrei.

Latest for THW:

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Kirby Dach — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov
Zach Bolduc — Jake Evans — Josh Anderson
Jared Davidson — Joe Veleno — Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier

Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Alex Newhook

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

The Canadiens will have a different lineup for the first time in 10 games. Davidson will make his NHL debut and play with Veleno and Gallagher. His nine goals in 13 games this season are tied for second in the American Hockey League.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner

Leave a Comment