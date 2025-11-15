Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Canadiens – 11/15/25

The Boston Bruins take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (11-8-0) at CANADIENS (10-5-2)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, NESN, NHLN

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Marat Khusnutdinov — David Pastrnak

Alex Steeves — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Mark Kastelic

Jeffrey Viel — Sean Kuraly — Michael Eyssimont

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke

Mason Lohrei — Jonathan Aspirot

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo



Scratched: Henri Jokiharju, Johnny Beecher

Injured: Elias Lindholm (lower body), Jordan Harris (ankle), Casey Mittelstadt (lower body)

Status report

Jokiharju, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. Aspirot, who was scratched the past two games, returns to the lineup and will be paired with Lohrei.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Kirby Dach — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov

Zach Bolduc — Jake Evans — Josh Anderson

Jared Davidson — Joe Veleno — Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Alex Newhook

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

The Canadiens will have a different lineup for the first time in 10 games. Davidson will make his NHL debut and play with Veleno and Gallagher. His nine goals in 13 games this season are tied for second in the American Hockey League.

