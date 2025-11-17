4 Signs of Life From the Maple Leafs Game Against the Blackhawks

You don’t usually walk away from a fifth straight loss feeling oddly encouraged, but that’s where I landed after the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 3-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. For the first time in what feels like weeks, Toronto didn’t look like a team dragging an anchor behind them. They looked sharper. Lighter. More in control of their own game.

And no, that doesn’t erase the losing streak. But it does hint that something might finally be turning. If you’ve been watching closely through this messy patch, you could almost feel the pulse coming back.

Here are four honest signs of life.

Sign of Life 1. The Effort Finally Matched the Numbers — and the Numbers Were Good

Most nights lately, you’ve had to squint to find the positives. This game against the Blackhawks was different. You didn’t have to convince yourself you were seeing progress; it was right there in front of you.

Toronto skated with intent. They weren’t chasing the puck everywhere; they were dictating shifts. They moved the puck faster, won more 50/50s, and — maybe most surprisingly — kept the panic to a minimum. That alone felt like a gift.

Nicholas Robertson played well for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

(Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The numbers confirmed what the eye test was hinting at. First, the Maple Leafs had just 13 giveaways, well below their usual total (average of 17 on the season). Second, the team accounted for 56% of shot attempts, 54% of all shots, and almost 65% of expected goals. Finally, the Maple Leafs had a huge 16–6 edge in high-danger chances.

That’s a good night for any team, never mind one stuck in a losing skid. These numbers weren’t just empty calories either. They came from real pressure and real structure. You could sense the Maple Leafs’ lineup trying to pull together again.

Sign of Life 2. Mistakes Still Happened — But They Weren’t the Maple Leafs’ Usual Brand of Chaos

Nobody’s pretending the goals against were pretty. The first came from a misread when Philippe Myers slid into the wrong lane and left Ryan Greene alone for the one-timer. The second was that age-old defenceman dilemma: do you take the body or play the puck? Myers tried one, Morgan Rielly tried the other, and neither succeeded. Teuvo Teravainen walked right in. The third? Chicago beat them clean on a dump-in and redirected it past Joseph Woll.

Philippe Myers, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

But here are the positives: these weren’t the lost-in-space breakdowns we’ve seen lately. These were mistakes you can fix with better communication and sharper reads. The Maple Leafs didn’t crumble afterwards. They didn’t fade. They kept coming. That’s a bit new and a positive sign.

Sign of Life 3. A Few Players Looked Like They Hit a Reset Button

Woll came back and looked steadier than he had before the break. He didn’t need to steal the game; he just needed to look like the goalie who could give them a chance. He did that.

Dakota Mermis kept things simple, which this team needs more of. He used his size, ended plays early, and made smart outlets. There’s a quiet case building that he deserves to stay in the lineup when Brandon Carlo returns.

Then there was Easton Cowan. Some nights, a youngster jumps up, and Saturday night was one of them. Penalties aside, Cowan created three legit scoring chances, played with confidence, and didn’t look one bit out of place. When the Maple Leafs were flat earlier this month, you could almost feel yourself wishing someone — anyone — would bring a little spark. Cowan delivered one.

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Easton Cowan (Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images)

Nicolas Roy also slid in comfortably between Cowan and Matthew Knies, giving them a line that hummed along without much fuss. While he isn’t lighting the world on fire, he’s starting to play solid enough.

Sign of Life 4. Nicholas Robertson Is Starting to Look Like a Real NHLer

Finally, there’s no more “maybe someday” with Nicholas Robertson. You see it now — he’s changed his game. He doesn’t just wait for the puck; he hunts it. He pressures defenders, throws his weight around, and forces turnovers. His 20 hits already put him ahead of Auston Matthews, John Tavares, and Rielly. That physical edge gives the Maple Leafs something they’ve been missing: a winger who can tilt a shift with energy, not just skill.

He’s no longer a fragile project. He’s a factor.

So, How Do the Maple Leafs Turn This Into Something Real?

Chicago wasn’t a moral victory. It was a measuring stick. The Maple Leafs showed they still have the legs, the structure, and the talent to play good hockey. What’s been missing is stacking those games together. One night of effort is helpful; three or four build a foundation.

If they can repeat the speed, the cleaner exits, the puck support, and the fight they showed in this one, the results will follow. They don’t need a miracle. They need consistency.

For the first time in a while, you could see a path forward. And that’s something this team hasn’t given its fans in a bit.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]