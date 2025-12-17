Joel Armia Has Given the Kings More Than Expected, Forcing Himself Into a Bigger Role

Throughout a relatively underwhelming offseason for a team with high aspirations, the inability to make the necessary moves to help reach them has caused a significant bump in the road on the Los Angeles Kings’ path to contending.

There have been more flaws and question marks than strengths and answers through 32 games played, but one thing Kings general manager Ken Holland set out to do before the start of the season has turned into something far greater than what the expectations were.

Stabilizing a fourth line, giving head coach Jim Hiller a veteran-heavy line he could deploy in tight situations, was one of the boxes Holland was looking to check off before the Kings’ 2025-26 campaign got underway.

That need resulted in the signing of both Corey Perry and Joel Armia. Two seasoned forwards who have been through tiring Cup runs and know what it takes to win. Two forwards who could not only add experience but also bring a level of expertise in certain areas.

Both Perry and Armia have been pleasant surprises, but the way in which Armia has made an impact, and in multiple areas, has turned a depth signing into something far greater.

A Natural Fit in Los Angeles

In a season that has seen extremely limited offensive production with multiple primary contributors on pace for lower point totals, Armia, who wasn’t brought in for his ability to put up points, has been a key part in softening the blow. With seven goals and 14 points through 32 games, Armia is on pace to produce at a level he has never reached in 10 seasons in the NHL.

Los Angeles Kings right wing Joel Armia reacts after scoring a goal against the Utah Mammoth (Rob Gray-Imagn Images)

“I feel like I’m kind of happy with the way I’ve been playing, but there’s always room for improvement,” Armia told The Hockey Writers. “Sometimes I try to be too perfect in things, so that’s one thing I’m happy that I haven’t been doing too much.”

On pace for a career high in goals, assists, and points, the 32-year-old winger is fitting in well in Los Angeles and has integrated seamlessly into this new situation right from the start.

“I mean, from day one, the team’s been great. They don’t feel like a new team, even on the first day, it felt really comfortable coming in,” he said. “There’s a lot of things I’m happy about.”

Brought in for his defensive reliability and to play key minutes on the penalty kill, not only has Armia brought everything the Kings thought he would, but he’s also shown the ability to be effective in other situations and provide an offensive element, which has led him to a bigger role.

A lot of Armia’s game starts on the defensive side of things, and with the way the Kings’ systems operate, it’s no wonder he’s fit in so well. Taking care of the defensive zone first, being in the right spots to disrupt lanes, and breaking up plays is where Armia thrives. It’s what he does with the puck after he’s made those defensive reads that have propelled his game this season.

“This (system) fits my game style really well,” Armia said. “We play a really good defensive game, and when there’s opportunities, we try to strike, and everything kind of starts from the defensive end.”

Armia leads the Kings in takeaways with 17, as well as in shorthanded goals with three (tied for first league-wide with Blake Coleman and Sam Reinhart). He’s getting in those spots to break up plays, and then he’s creating something out of those plays at the other end. Although Armia’s role in the NHL has been tailored toward defending, there was a time when the 16th overall pick in 2011 used his offensive skills to stand out, and it isn’t something he’s forgotten.

Joel Armia, Los Angeles Kings (David Gonzales-Imagn Images)

“That’s a good question,” Armia said when I asked what allows him to make those reads and create something out of them. “That’s something that just comes out naturally from reading the play and seeing when to go offensively or not… when I was younger, I used to be more of a skilled player, but now I’ve gotten sucked into a more defensive role, so I feel like in those situations it’s good to still have that old offensive hockey sense.”

From being brought in as a depth signing for the fourth line and penalty kill, Armia has worked his way into a top-six role as well as earned a spot on the power play. While most of his time on the man advantage has come with the second unit, Armia was once again elevated, given a crack at the first unit for a couple of games, where he was placed down low below the goal line.

“Army’s been good everywhere, he’s shown us a lot of poise, and he’s obviously been able to score, he’s made good plays with the puck, so we feel like he’s just earned this chance to get up there and see what he can do at that goal line,” Hiller said.

Related: Kings’ Win Over Mammoth Reinforces a Season Defined by Distinct Home and Road Personalities

Earning opportunities have been the story of Armia’s early tenure with the Kings, and it has required him to play in multiple scenarios, juggle different roles, and skate with a variety of linemates. While the opportunities Armia has created for himself in Los Angeles are somewhat new to him from playing in different spots throughout the lineup and being a part of both the power play and penalty kill, none of it appears to faze him.

“It’s tough to say, I feel like everywhere,” Armia said when asked in what situations he feels the most comfortable. “I’m happy to play with anyone… It’s been a lot of line juggling, so it’s good to see and find those matches…it’s a good thing, everybody I feel like has the same mentality and has bought into what we’re doing here, so in that way it’s easy to play with anyone.”

Armia has played with everyone at this point, but most of his minutes have come alongside two skillful forwards in Kevin Fiala and Quinton Byfield. Out of Alex Laferriere, Adrian Kempe, and Armia (the three wingers who have spent significant time with Fiala and Byfield), the trio that has been the most productive has been the trio with Armia, and it’s why he’s continued to slot in there.

“They’re both so creative, such talented players,” Armia said. “Good speed, can hang onto the puck, and maybe I try to be a guy who is a little more straight-lined and that kind of thing, but yeah, it’s been a lot of fun to play with those two.”

Out of the three line combinations, the line with Armia has a better goals for percentage, expected goals for rate, and scoring chances for percentage. Both Byfield and Fiala need to be key contributors to the Kings’ offense, and although it’s been a down year for almost everyone in that aspect, the most success those two have had on both sides of the puck has been when Armia is by their side.

“He’s a very skilled player, great righty, he wins a lot of puck battles, he holds onto pucks, he makes plays, he’s great on the penalty kill,” Kevin Fiala said of his linemate. “He’s got some goals here, and there, so it’s been very good, and I’m very proud of him…very happy to have him on our team.”

Armia’s start with the Kings has been one of the biggest positive storylines, and he’s embracing everything that has come with it. He feels good about his game, the coaching staff feels good about his game, and the way he’s played since game one has landed him with a bigger role than anyone expected.

“That gives you confidence, I mean, it feels good obviously,” Armia said.