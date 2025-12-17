3 Improvements Driving Calgary Flames’ Hot Streak

There was no way around it: this 2025-26 Calgary Flames team was always going to be under a microscope this season, after electing to stand pat at last season’s trade deadline, not sell any assets, to miss the playoffs via tiebreaker.

Even with a team that earned 96 points in 2024-25, 15 more than the season before, very few people had faith that this team would improve again, and so far, those people would be right, with the Flames on pace for 74.5 points.

However, over the last month or so, the Flames have caught fire, posting a 9-5-2 record after a 4-12-2 start to the season.

They are teetering on the verge of being a long-shot playoff-contending team or a high lottery pick candidate, trailing the second wild-card playoff position by seven points.

With this being the case, let’s take a look at what has changed over this recent 16-game stretch and question whether it is sustainable or not to justify this team taking another run at the playoffs, or see if it is time to consider punting on the season.

Dustin Wolf Starting to Find His Confidence

Last season, in his first full season with the Flames, Dustin Wolf was phenomenal, finishing second in Calder Memorial Trophy voting and eighth in Vezina Trophy voting.

He finished the season with a .910 save percentage (SV%), a .834 high-danger SV%, 11.02 high-danger goals saved above expected, and 15.06 goals saved above expected in total.

After this type of season-long performance, it was shocking to see him struggle the way he did at the start of this season. He was supposed to be the one piece the Flames could rely on, so it should not come as a shock that the Flames looked like one of the worst teams in hockey, while he fought to find some confidence.

Equally, with how much Wolf has turned it around, it should be no surprise how consistent the Flames have been since regaining his confidence.

Here is a table breaking down how good he has been since recording his first shutout of the season in a 2-0 win over the San Jose Sharks.

Start of Season – Nov. 12 Nov. 12 – Current Save Percentage .893 .899 Goals-against-average 3.24 2.42 Goals saved above expected -1.59 +0.10 High-danger goals saved above expected .772 .806

Since the Sharks game, the Flames have allowed 2.49 goals per game while allowing 3.09 expected goals. Devin Cooley has also played a significant part, but the biggest reason the Flames have been able to string some wins together has been the play of Wolf.

Wolf has still had some shaky performances mixed in over this stretch, but he is getting closer to the level he was playing at last season, and if he can find that, he will steal plenty more games for the Flames this season.

Flames Have Found an Offensive Game Plan That Works

Even though Wolf was struggling, it was hard to blame him, since the Flames were not scoring nearly enough goals to be competitive.

Sticking with the exact dates, before Nov. 12, the Flames had scored three or more goals only five times in their first 18 games. Since then, they have done that nine times in their last 16 games.

The most apparent change has been the Flames’ improvement in getting pucks to high-danger areas of the ice. Over their last 16, the Flames are averaging 12.44 high-danger chances per game, which is seventh-best in the NHL, and have translated into 3.34 expected goals per game, the ninth-highest in that same period.

Before these last 16 games, the Flames were barely scoring two goals a game and had some of the worst offensive metrics across the board, and while they’ve still only scored 2.96 goals per game over the last 16, which is 13th in the NHL, it is more than enough to be competitive with the type of hockey they play.

Flames Penalty Kill Starting to Click

Earlier in the season, the Flames’ special teams were a huge concern; the power play has been sub-par all season, ranking third-fewest in goals and fifth-fewest in expected goals per 60 minutes.

This was somewhat expected; however, the more concerning part at the start of the season was the penalty kill ranking 27th in expected goals against over their first 18 games.

Over their last 16, the Flames are allowing the sixth-fewest expected goals per 60 on the power play, and that has translated into the third-fewest goals against per 60 when killing penalties.

Numbers like this will undoubtedly make up for the Flames’ struggling to find the back of the net on the power play. Still, even with this, the Flames’ special teams are essentially playing to a stalemate; they need to be better on the power play for their special teams to make a positive impact.

Flames Don’t Need to Rush Into Decisions

All this leads to the question: Is it sustainable, and does it warrant management giving this group another run at the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

The short answer is yes, all this is sustainable to a certain extent. The problem is that the Flames have to be nearly perfect for the remainder of the season to make up for the points they gave away at the start and maintain playoff pace.

From the outside, it’s easy to say the Flames need to move on from guys like Rasmus Andersson and Nazem Kadri; it’s the obvious ‘good asset management’ move. But if you look around the Western Conference, a number of the teams above them in the standings are struggling and dealing with injuries, and you can understand why the competitors that these guys are, who run the teams, may struggle with giving up on the group they thought could build off last season’s success.

At this point, the Flames need to play it day by day. Andersson and Kadri’s trade value isn’t changing. The idea that the Flames need to blow up their roster yesterday is just a narrative to give people something to talk about.

The Flames have several prospects on the verge of becoming impactful NHL players; they are not short of draft picks, already having two first-rounders for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft and first-rounders in the following two seasons.

Even without tons of movement, the Flames will more than likely end up with a high draft pick to find another player or two to add to their talented prospect pool. Everyone needs to be patient with this team. They are missing pieces, but the foundation of a good team is in place.

With multiple generational first-round talents in a row, like Connor Bedard, Macklin Celebrini, and now Matthew Schaefer, everyone thinks the key to a rebuild is to tank. But we also have to remember the several top-five picks who turn out to be just another guy in this league.

If the Flames continue to play well and make up ground in the West, great, take a run at the playoffs, it won’t break them in the long term. If not, they will likely sell, but not to the extent people are suggesting.

Regardless of the groupthink narrative around this team, they don’t need to blow it up; they need to be smart, deal the assets they are at risk of losing for nothing, and allow some time to let the young talent they’ve drafted over the last couple of seasons develop to help this team pack more of a punch in the next season or two while they have a strong foundation of pieces already assembled.