Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Senators – 12/18/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (14-9-9) at SENATORS (15-13-4)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha — Tommy Novak — Justin Brazeau

Rutger McGroarty — Ben Kindel — Kevin Hayes

Connor Dewar — Danton Heinen — Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea — Kris Letang

Brett Kulak — Jack St. Ivany

Arturs Silovs

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Ville Koivunen, Ryan Graves, Connor Clifton

Injured: Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Blake Lizotte (undisclosed)

Status report

The Penguins held an optional morning skate. … Silovs will start, coach Dan Muse confirmed. … Mantha and Novak were moved up to the second line in practice on Wednesday. … Forwards Malkin and Lizotte each skated on Wednesday but neither is ready to return from injury.

Latest for THW:

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Fabian Zetterlund

David Perron — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux

Kurtis MacDermid — Stephen Halliday — Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence

Nikolas Matinpalo — Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Olle Lycksell

Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Shane Pinto (lower body), Lars Eller (broken foot)

Status report

The Senators held an optional morning skate with four skaters and two goalies. … Ullmark and Sanderson left practice early on Wednesday, but coach Travis Green said Thursday “they’ll both be fine” and each will play. … Chabot, a defenseman who has missed 11 games with an upper-body injury, was a full participant in practice Wednesday and skated again Thursday, but will not dress. … Pinto, a center, skated for the first time Wednesday since sustaining a lower-body injury on Dec. 4.

Latest for THW: