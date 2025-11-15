2 Takeaways From the Maple Leafs’ 3-2 Loss to the Blackhawks

The Toronto Maple Leafs took on the Chicago Blackhawks last night. They came into the game looking to snap a four game losing streak. Unfortunately, again things fell apart in the final frame and they lost 3-2.

There was a feeling last night that it was going to be the game that changed everything. They played very well through 40 minutes and just needed to stay the course for 20 more. It was in the last 10 minutes of the third period that things truly fell apart. The game was looking to be heading to overtime, but with just five minutes left in the game, the Blackhawks scored and they lost. At this point, the players and coaches are describing this as a lack of confidence, but with each passing game it is becoming more and more clear they need a change in their personnel.

However, before we dive deep into that, let’s take a look at a few takeaways from the game last night.

Blowing Leads Yet Again

Death, taxes and the 2025-26 Maple Leafs blowing leads. It seems they are very good at getting out to early leads in games and then even better at blowing them. The same thing happened last night against the Blackhawks. They gave up the first goal of the game but then settled down and battled back to take the lead 2-1. Unfortunately, if it is not the second period, it is the third period and last night it was the third where they lost it. Chicago scored two goals just shy of 10 minutes apart and it took all the life out of the Maple Leafs bench.

Toronto Maple Leafs Matias Maccelli (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

It is clear that this team does struggle with confidence issues. They appear to be down on their luck quite badly this season. However, they still need to figure out how to play a full 60 minutes. Once they can figure that out, they may find a bit more success in the win column.

Joseph Woll Looked Good

Last night was the 2025-26 season debut for Joseph Woll who looked good. Yes, they gave up the two third period goals, but overall he played well. It seemed that he was a calming presence for the club for most of the game. He was there to make big saves when the team needed and kept them in the game at times where Chicago was using their speed off the rush to generate scoring chances. Woll stopped 29 of 32 shots faced which is a .906 save percentage.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Despite only playing in two games in the American Hockey League as part of his conditioning stint, he looked like he had not missed much time. That was nice to see, especially because there was a ceremony before the game, which even the broadcast team touched on. They mentioned just how hard it would have been for Woll to stay ready through the ceremony with all the emotions of playing in his first game of the season on a Maple Leafs team that has struggled this season. But in typical Woll fashion, he played well when the pressure was on. It was awful to see the team in front of him not get the win as a reward for his solid play. But that is right on par with this team.

It looks like he will get a bit of a run as the team’s starter until Anthony Stolarz comes back and then it will become the tandem setup that they used last season. Hopefully, his return to the lineup can help Stolarz as well, because without good goaltending this team looks to be doomed.