Projected Lineups for Kings vs Capitals – 11/17/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Washington Capitals at the Capital One Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (10-5-4) at CAPITALS (8-8-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MNMT

Kings projected lineup

Joel Armia — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere

Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson — Brian Dumoulin

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare — Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Samuel Helenius, Andrei Kuzmenko

Injured: Drew Doughty (lower body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate. … Doughty, a defenseman, is week to week after leaving a 1-0 win against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday in the second period when he blocked a shot off his left foot.

Capitals projected lineup

Connor McMichael — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Tom Wilson

Anthony Beauvillier — Hendrix Lapierre — Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin — Declan Chisholm

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Sonny Milano, Dylan McIlrath

Injured: John Carlson (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

Carlson, a defenseman, will be a game-time decision after missing a 3-2 shootout loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

