Projected Lineups for Kings vs Capitals – 11/17/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Washington Capitals at the Capital One Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (10-5-4) at CAPITALS (8-8-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MNMT
Kings projected lineup
Joel Armia — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere
Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Jeff Malott — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson — Brian Dumoulin
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Samuel Helenius, Andrei Kuzmenko
Injured: Drew Doughty (lower body)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate. … Doughty, a defenseman, is week to week after leaving a 1-0 win against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday in the second period when he blocked a shot off his left foot.
Capitals projected lineup
Connor McMichael — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin
Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Tom Wilson
Anthony Beauvillier — Hendrix Lapierre — Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin — Declan Chisholm
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Sonny Milano, Dylan McIlrath
Injured: John Carlson (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Status report
Carlson, a defenseman, will be a game-time decision after missing a 3-2 shootout loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.
