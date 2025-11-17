Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Sabres – 11/17/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (9-7-4) at SABRES (6-8-4)
7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SNW
Oilers projected lineup
Matt Savoie — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Jack Roslovic
Andrew Mangiapane — Adam Henrique — Trent Frederic
Mattias Janmark — Noah Philp — Curtis Lazar
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Jake Walman
Brett Kulak — Alec Regula
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Ty Emberson, David Tomasek
Injured: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (knee)
Sabres projected lineup
Josh Doan — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Isak Rosen — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway — Tyson Kozak — Peyton Krebs
Josh Dunne — Noah Ostlund — Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power — Jacob Bryson
Bowen Byram — Conor Timmins
Colten Ellis
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Ukko-Pekka Luuukkonen, Zach Metsa, Mason Geertsen
Injured: Michael Kesselring (undisclosed), Jason Zucker (illness), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Zach Benson (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)
Status report
Norris and Zucker, each a forward, rejoined the Sabres for their morning skate. Norris, who has been out since getting injured in the third period of Buffalo’s season opener on Oct. 9, is in the early stages of a return, but there is no timeline. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said the soonest Zucker could return is this weekend. … Kesselring was absent from the morning skate after leaving a 5-4 overtime win at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday in the third period. The defenseman was still being evaluated Monday. … Metsa, a defenseman, was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Monday.
