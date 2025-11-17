Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Sabres – 11/17/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (9-7-4) at SABRES (6-8-4)

7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SNW

Oilers projected lineup

Matt Savoie — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Jack Roslovic

Andrew Mangiapane — Adam Henrique — Trent Frederic

Mattias Janmark — Noah Philp — Curtis Lazar

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Jake Walman

Brett Kulak — Alec Regula

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Ty Emberson, David Tomasek

Injured: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (knee)

Sabres projected lineup

Josh Doan — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch

Isak Rosen — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway — Tyson Kozak — Peyton Krebs

Josh Dunne — Noah Ostlund — Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power — Jacob Bryson

Bowen Byram — Conor Timmins

Colten Ellis

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Ukko-Pekka Luuukkonen, Zach Metsa, Mason Geertsen

Injured: Michael Kesselring (undisclosed), Jason Zucker (illness), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Zach Benson (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)

Status report

Norris and Zucker, each a forward, rejoined the Sabres for their morning skate. Norris, who has been out since getting injured in the third period of Buffalo’s season opener on Oct. 9, is in the early stages of a return, but there is no timeline. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said the soonest Zucker could return is this weekend. … Kesselring was absent from the morning skate after leaving a 5-4 overtime win at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday in the third period. The defenseman was still being evaluated Monday. … Metsa, a defenseman, was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Monday.

