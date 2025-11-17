Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Panthers – 11/17/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (9-9-2) at PANTHERS (9-8-1)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane — Elias Pettersson — Kiefer Sherwood

Brock Boeser — Max Sasson — Jake DeBrusk

Drew O’Connor — Aatu Raty — Arshdeep Bains

Mackenzie MacEachern — David Kampf — Lukas Reichel

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson — Tyler Myers

Elias Nils Pettersson — Tom Willander

Kevin Lankinen

Jiri Patera

Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Linus Karlsson

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Conor Garland (undisclosed), Victor Mancini (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

The Canucks did not hold a morning skate after a 6-2 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday. … If Lankinen starts, it would be his second set of back-to-back games this month and his seventh consecutive start. … Garland left the game Sunday in the second period; Canucks coach Adam Foote said the forward tweaked something and was unsure of the severity.

Panthers projected lineup

Mackie Samoskevich — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand

Carter Verhaeghe — Evan Rodrigues — Sam Reinhart

A.J. Greer — Sam Bennett — Jesper Boqvist

Noah Gregor — Cole Schwindt — Luke Kunin

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Eetu Luostarinen (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)

Status report

Luostarinen, a forward, will not play and is day to day, according to Panthers coach Paul Maurice. … Balinskis will play for the first time since Oct. 28.

