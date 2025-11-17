Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Panthers – 11/17/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (9-9-2) at PANTHERS (9-8-1)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Evander Kane — Elias Pettersson — Kiefer Sherwood
Brock Boeser — Max Sasson — Jake DeBrusk
Drew O’Connor — Aatu Raty — Arshdeep Bains
Mackenzie MacEachern — David Kampf — Lukas Reichel
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson — Tyler Myers
Elias Nils Pettersson — Tom Willander
Kevin Lankinen
Jiri Patera
Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Linus Karlsson
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Conor Garland (undisclosed), Victor Mancini (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
The Canucks did not hold a morning skate after a 6-2 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday. … If Lankinen starts, it would be his second set of back-to-back games this month and his seventh consecutive start. … Garland left the game Sunday in the second period; Canucks coach Adam Foote said the forward tweaked something and was unsure of the severity.
Panthers projected lineup
Mackie Samoskevich — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand
Carter Verhaeghe — Evan Rodrigues — Sam Reinhart
A.J. Greer — Sam Bennett — Jesper Boqvist
Noah Gregor — Cole Schwindt — Luke Kunin
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Donovan Sebrango
Injured: Eetu Luostarinen (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)
Status report
Luostarinen, a forward, will not play and is day to day, according to Panthers coach Paul Maurice. … Balinskis will play for the first time since Oct. 28.
