Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Blue Jackets – 11/17/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Nationwide Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Prime, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Zach Bolduc — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov

Joshua Roy — Jake Evans — Josh Anderson

Jared Davidson — Joe Veleno — Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Marc Del Gaizo

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kirby Dach (foot)

Status report

The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate. … Roy, a forward, was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Sunday after Dach, a forward, broke his foot during a 3-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday. Dach is expected to be out 4-6 weeks. … Del Gaizo, a defenseman, was called up from Laval on Monday.

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko

Yegor Chinakhov — Sean Monahan — Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese — Isac Lundestrom — Miles Wood

Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen — Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Dysin Mayo, Luca Del Bel Belluz

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body)

Status report

Aston-Reese, a scratch the past three games, goes in for Del Bel Belluz. … Chinakhov moves up from the fourth line.

