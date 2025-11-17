Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Blue Jackets – 11/17/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Nationwide Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANADIENS (10-6-2) at BLUE JACKETS (9-7-2)
7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Prime, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Zach Bolduc — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov
Joshua Roy — Jake Evans — Josh Anderson
Jared Davidson — Joe Veleno — Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Marc Del Gaizo
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kirby Dach (foot)
Status report
The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate. … Roy, a forward, was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Sunday after Dach, a forward, broke his foot during a 3-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday. Dach is expected to be out 4-6 weeks. … Del Gaizo, a defenseman, was called up from Laval on Monday.
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko
Yegor Chinakhov — Sean Monahan — Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese — Isac Lundestrom — Miles Wood
Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Dante Fabbro
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Dysin Mayo, Luca Del Bel Belluz
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body)
Status report
Aston-Reese, a scratch the past three games, goes in for Del Bel Belluz. … Chinakhov moves up from the fourth line.
