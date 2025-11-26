3 Things the Devils Are Thankful for in 2025

As the holiday season rolls around, it’s time to show our appreciation for the things we are thankful for. And after kicking off 2025-26 with a 14-7-1 record, the New Jersey Devils certainly have a lot to be grateful for.

This calendar year has brought the team plenty of highs, including a return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, an offseason of valuable additions, and an eight-game win streak last month. Hopefully, the team can build off their early momentum and prove that they can remain strong contenders. Without further ado, here are three things the Devils organization and its fans can give thanks for.

Long Live the “Jersey” Jersey

This season marks a bittersweet end for the Devils’ alternate sweaters, which fans lovingly dubbed the “Jersey” jersey. Their first-ever third jersey was introduced in 2021, featuring a clean black design. Combined with white and red accents, it seamlessly wove together the rich history of New Jersey while also establishing a new era of Devils’ hockey.

The front paid homage to the state’s hockey culture, proudly representing the Garden State with “Jersey” in cursive lettering. The design was created with the help of legendary goaltender Martin Brodeur — a perfect mixture of the past, present, and future of Devils’ hockey. In fact, the lacing on the front was created with a goalie net in mind, which was a tongue-in-cheek addition for the Hall of Famer.

Its stripes portray the organization’s “Made in Jersey” attitude, but many different elements are incorporated throughout. The bands on the sleeve were modeled after previous hockey teams that played in New Jersey, including the Newark Bulldogs, Jersey Larks, and the River Vale Skeeters.

On the shoulder, there are five stripes to represent the players whose numbers have been retired: Brodeur, Ken Daneyko, Patrik Elias, Scott Stevens, and Scott Niedermayer. The sweater’s 21 stripes in total also depict New Jersey’s 21 counties, and the silver lettering on the inside of the collar pays tribute to their ’95, ’00, and ’03 Stanley Cup wins.

After five seasons, the Devils announced that 2025-26 would be the “Jersey” jersey’s farewell tour. The club will wear it 11 times before saying goodbye, but fans have enjoyed countless iconic memories in these alternate jerseys. As the turkey and stuffing are passed around the table, Devils fans can give one last round of thanks for the jersey that helped reimagine hockey in the Garden State.

Simon Nemec

In his third NHL season, Simon Nemec has been a poised, confident, and dynamic skater on the Devils’ blue line. He overcame a sophomore slump after earning just four points in 27 games last season, taking the offseason to enhance his on-ice performance. Now, just 22 games into 2025-26, Nemec leads all Devils’ defensemen with 13 points, tied with Luke Hughes.

Initially, Nemec was meant to step in temporarily while Johnathan Kovacevic recovered from knee surgery. But now, he’s reminding fans why he deserves to be a cornerstone of the Devils’ defense. He embraced an even larger role in the absence of Dougie Hamilton and Brett Pesce, making key plays to turn the tide in New Jersey’s favor.

For example, he single-handedly kept the Devils alive against the New York Islanders. Nemec tied the game with just seconds remaining in regulation — a one-timer that allowed the team to walk away with one point after overtime and stay undefeated at home in regulation.

New Jersey Devils players celebrate after defeating the Chicago Blackhawks in overtime (Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images)

Then, he made his mark against the Chicago Blackhawks, notching his first career hat trick. Not only did his performance end with the game-winning goal, but he also became the youngest defenseman in NHL history to complete a hat trick and score in overtime within the same game.

While his offensive flair has received ample praise, Nemec’s defensive metrics have also been on the rise. He’s blocked 35 shots (already a 34.6% increase from last season) and has been playing tough minutes, averaging 22:08 in ice time throughout November. So far this season, he’s spent the highest amount of time with Jonas Siegenthaler, and Devils goaltenders average a .929 save percentage (SV%) while they are on the ice. Frequently appearing on the Devils’ top defensive pairing, Nemec continues to represent the exciting future of the team’s blue line.

Dynamic Leadership

The Devils’ roster is packed full of incredible talent, but their leadership is what brings the team together. And for the last nine seasons, two names stand out: Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt. As the longest tenured Devils and an integral part of their top-six forward group, the pair wear their hearts on their sleeves and continue to lead the team to success.

Hischier has been unstoppable as of late, with six points in his last four games. He earned one goal and one assist on Monday night against the Detroit Red Wings, and came within inches of a Gordie Howe hat trick after the final buzzer sounded. Not to mention his outstanding play as one of the league’s best two-way forwards — textbook defense that will undoubtedly earn him a Selke Trophy nomination in the near future.

In Jack Hughes’ absence, Bratt has temporarily assumed the role of alternate captain and currently leads the team with 17 assists and 22 points. He might be one of the most criminally underrated players in the NHL, but Devils fans can see him for what he is — an elite player with an uncanny ability to make and read plays.

Hischier and Bratt are the glue that holds the Devils organization together. After almost a decade in Jersey, no one deserves their flowers quite like the two who have been with the team since the start of their NHL careers.

Much to Give Thanks For

The Devils have an endless amount of things to be thankful for, including a dynamic group of players, an insane amount of talent, and some of the best fans in the league. They can make waves in the Eastern Conference this season, so long as they remain consistent, healthy, and keep raising the bar.