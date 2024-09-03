Edmonton Oilers Sign Leon Draisaitl to 8-Year Contract Extension

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Leon Draisaitl to an eight-year, $112 million contract extension beginning in the 2025-26 season. The deal carries an annual average (AAV) of $14 million. Draisaitl is now the highest-paid player annually in the NHL, beating Auston Matthews’ $13.25 million AAV deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Nathan MacKinnon’s $12.6 million AAV deal with the Colorado Avalanche.

The #Oilers have signed forward Leon Draisaitl to an eight-year contract extension beginning in 2025-26 with an average annual value of $14 million.

Draisaitl was entering the final season of his eight-year, $68 million deal with the Oilers. He scored 41 goals and 106 points in 81 games last season, as well as 10 goals and 31 points in 25 playoff games en route to a Stanley Cup Final loss. He has 347 goals and 850 points in 719 career games.

At just 28 years old, Draisaitl is a five-time NHL All-Star, Art Ross Trophy winner, Hart Memorial Trophy winner, and Ted Lindsay Award winner. He was named to the NHL First All-Star Team in 2020 and the NHL Second All-Star Team in 2023. This contract leaves him in Edmonton through the 2032-33 season.