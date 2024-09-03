Who’s the Maple Leafs’ Second-Line Left Winger: Robertson vs. McMann?

Early this morning, my sometimes writing buddy Stan Smith sent me a note suggesting that Nick Robertson‘s most logical move—whether he wants to stay with the Toronto Maple Leafs or not—would be to sign with the team. Stan pointed out that if Robertson signs, he’ll likely start the season on the roster, which would mean playing time. That would allow him to showcase his talents and increase his trade value.

In this post, let’s assume logic prevails, and Robertson signs and stays with the team. With the Maple Leafs gearing up for the 2024-25 season, it might set up one of the most intriguing battles in training camp – the fight for the second-line left-wing spot on the team’s second line. Assuming John Tavares centers the line with William Nylander on the right wing, the competition might be between Robertson and Bobby McMann for that left-wing position.

Both players bring different skill sets and attributes that would impact the line’s performance. The question then becomes: Who might win that fight? And why? What would each player bring to the team in that second-line, left-wing spot?

Nick Robertson Brings Offensive Spark and Scoring Potential

Robertson brings a high level of offensive skill to the table. He’s a natural goal-scorer with a quick release, a hard shot, and a good offensive hockey sense. Plain and simple, he can fill the net. He’ll also improve at finding open spaces, making him an even more natural goal-scorer. Robertson could thrive in a top-six role alongside Tavares and Nylander, providing the line with an added scoring punch. His chemistry with skilled players like Tavares and Nylander could result in quick, precise offensive plays that break down opposing defences.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Robertson’s primary contribution would be his ability to finish plays. Tavares brings the ability to win faceoffs and control the zone. He also has good defensive instincts, playmaking abilities, and courage in front of the net. Nylander’s speed and creativity give his line chances to quickly turn the play the other way. Robertson should find himself in excellent scoring positions, ready to capitalize on the chances his linemates create. His presence would make the line more dynamic, capable of generating offence from almost any situation.

However, Robertson’s defensive game is still a work in progress. In a high-pressure role on the second line, he must prove he can handle the responsibilities of playing against other teams’ top players. If he can round out this part of his game and show he’s capable of contributing defensively, he could solidify his spot on the line and become a significant offensive force for the Maple Leafs.

Bobby McMann Brings Physicality and Versatility

The other competitor for the left-wing spot could be McMann, who brings an entirely different style of play. He is known for his physicality and grit, which would add a unique dimension to the second line. His ability to win battles along the boards, maintain puck possession, and create space for his linemates would complement the finesse and skill of Tavares and Nylander.

McMann’s presence on the second line would likely make it more challenging to play against. His physical play would wear down opposing defenders, opening up opportunities for Tavares and Nylander to exploit. While he may not match Robertson’s pure scoring ability, he doesn’t lack in his ability to find the twine. Somehow and in some way, he finds his chances and buries them. McMann’s versatility and willingness to do the dirty work could make him an essential part of a well-balanced line.

Bobby McMann, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Additionally, McMann’s ability to play a two-way game would bring a defensive conscience to the line. His physical style would contribute to the team’s forechecking and puck retrieval. While a Robertson line would be more dynamic and faster up and down the ice, a McMann line would create more offensive zone time and reduce the pressure on the team’s defence. In a sense, McMann could act as the line’s glue, holding everything together while allowing his more skilled linemates to focus on creating and finishing plays. He’d be a Zach Hyman-type player (at least before he became a 50-goal scorer).

Robertson and McMann’s Fit and Contribution to the Line

Part of any consideration is how each player would fit on the second line with Tavares and Nylander. Both Robertson and McMann would bring unique contributions. Robertson’s fit would center around his ability to enhance the line’s offensive output, potentially turning it into one of the most dangerous scoring lines in the league. His chemistry with Tavares and Nylander could lead to a high-scoring trio that can consistently put up points.

McMann, on the other hand, would bring balance to the line. His physicality and defensive awareness would complement the offensive talents of Tavares and Nylander. He’d help create a line that is not only capable of scoring but also difficult to play against. McMann’s ability to do the gritty work in the corners and sometimes in front of the net could create more opportunities for his linemates, making him a valuable asset in his own right.

Who Wins the Battle Between Robertson and McMann?

The battle for the second-line left-wing spot between Robertson and McMann will likely come down to what the Maple Leafs need most. Robertson might have the edge if the team prioritizes adding more scoring and offensive creativity. His ability to finish plays and create offence could make him the ideal complement to Tavares and Nylander.

William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with teammate Timothy Liljegren during the second period in Game Six of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

However, McMann could win the spot if the Maple Leafs are looking for balance, grit, and a player who can make the line harder to play against. His physicality, defensive capabilities, and willingness to engage in the challenging areas of the ice provide a different but equally valuable contribution. He would add a layer of protection and support to his linemates, potentially creating a more well-rounded line that can handle the offensive and defensive demands of playing top minutes.

Ultimately, the decision will reflect the new head coach, Craig Berube, and his overall strategy about the game he wants his second line to play. In either scenario, the Maple Leafs have two strong candidates, each bringing something valuable to the table. This makes the competition for the second-line left-wing spot one of the most intriguing storylines heading into the season.

The fact is that, depending on the game and the opposition, there might be different reasons for using one or the other on the line. That’s what is so fun about NHL hockey. The speed of the game calls for different ideas at different times. If Robertson stays, sometimes he might be the choice. At other times, it would be McMann. Either could work quite well.