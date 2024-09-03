NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Devils, Blues

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers have signed Leon Draisaitl to an eight-year contract extension worth $14 million per season. How did the deal finally get done and what does it mean moving forward? Meanwhile, there is more on the Toronto Maple Leafs’ interest in forward Max Pacioretty. Are they facing competition trying to sign the veteran? Will the New Jersey Devils consider a short-term deal with Dawson Mercer? Finally, the St. Louis Blues announced that defenseman Torey Krug will undergo surgery about miss the entire 2024-25 season.

Draisaitl Locks in with the Oilers for 8 More Years

Leon Draisaitl’s new contract with the Edmonton Oilers is done. It’s a $14 million per season extension that is front-loaded and includes a full no-move clause for the eight-year term. The major aspects of the deal were agreed upon late last week, with final details completed over the weekend. Draisaitl, who took considerable time this summer to make an informed decision, emphasized his desire to win in Edmonton.

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

According to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug, this contract reflects Draisaitl’s willingness to accept a reasonable deal, rather than maximizing potential earnings in free agency. “A massive piece locked in for 8 years, and have to think this helps considerably with the McDavid extension this time next summer,” Rishaug noted.

Edmonton Oilers General Manager Stan Bowman praised Draisaitl’s commitment in a press release, calling it a historic day for the team. “Leon’s commitment to our team, our city, and Oilers fans everywhere cannot be overstated. His desire to help bring a Stanley Cup title home to Edmonton is central to everything he does both on and off the ice,” Bowman said.

Maple Leafs Not the Only Team Interested in Pacioretty

Chris Johnston reported that the Toronto Maple Leafs are showing interest in unrestricted free-agent winger Max Pacioretty, though they face competition from other teams. “Max has to make a decision for himself because it’s not just the Leafs that have knocked on his door,” Johnston said on TSN Radio 1050’s First Up.

He noted that Toronto’s interest is partly due to their lack of depth on the left wing and if Pacioretty is healthy, he has a track record of being able to produce. He’ll also be relatively inexpensive, although multiple teams having interest might drive up the price a little.

As the summer comes to a close, Pacioretty is in a position to sign a contract rather than just a professional tryout, and the Leafs are among the interested teams.

Short-Term Deal with Mercer the Better Choice?

James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now speculated whether the Devils might pursue a short-term deal with restricted free-agent winger Dawson Mercer. The Devils have over $4.9 million in cap space for the 2024-25 season, which could be sufficient to sign the 22-year-old to a contract worth less than $4 million annually.

Nichols reports that if the two sides want to go long-term, it would likely open the door to a conversation about deferring some salary due to cap limitations. If that happens, one has to wonder how the Devils will approach next year’s talks with Luke Hughes.

Torey Krug to Miss 2024-25 Regular Season

St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug will undergo surgery to treat pre-arthritic changes in his left ankle and will be out for the entire 2024-25 season, general manager Doug Armstrong announced today. The team’s press release did not specify the timing of the surgery.

The decision to undergo surgery was reached after Krug tried to unsuccessfully rehabilitate the injury through non-surgical means.

