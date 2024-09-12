Blackhawks Bytes: Vlasic, Nazar, Levshunov, Del Mastro, Spellacy

Welcome to this preseason edition of Blackhawks Bytes, a series featuring quotes and comments from players, coaches, management, journalists and fans alike concerning everything Chicago Blackhawks. The purpose of this ongoing column is to capture a slice of the existing outlook, attitudes and culture surrounding the team. Please join me as we have some fun with the everyday, albeit fascinating aspect of human nature; the power of words.

The Blackhawks made some significant upgrades this offseason, besides having one of the deepest prospect pools in the league. This only serves to make the wait for the hockey season that much longer. But we’re finally less than a month away from opening night! On Oct. 8, the Blackhawks will be the first franchise to match up against the newly anointed Utah Hockey Club.

Ahead of the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase this coming weekend, let’s look at what some of the Blackhawks players and prospects have to say about their summers and the upcoming campaign.

Vlasic Working on Adding Offense to His Game

Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times recently caught up with defenseman Alex Vlasic (who just signed a six-year contract extension with the Blackhawks) to discuss his summer training regimen. Hailing from nearby Wilmette, IL, Vlasic is one of the few players who skates in Chicago during the offseason, namely at Fifth Third Arena where the Blackhawks practice throughout the season.

Vlasic had a breakout campaign last season, establishing himself as one of the league’s best defensive defensemen, despite it being his first full NHL season. That’s no small feat. With that in mind, the 23-year-old is trying to be consistent with a similar offseason routine in preparation for the 2024-25 season.

Defenseman Alex Vlasic of the Chicago Blackhawks. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Per usual with younger players, Vlasic is trying to fill out his frame and gain more size and strength. But everyone wants to work on specific ways to be better. Said Vlasic,

If you look at all the good players around the league, they’re always trying to find different ways to elevate their game. For me, my defensive game is probably my strong suit right now. I definitely need to continue to work on that. But I believe in focusing on skills you’re not so good at to make your game more well-rounded.

So, Vlasic decided one of the things he could do is focus on an offensive skill, specifically his slap shot. He’s known more as a defensive defenseman, scoring only two goals last season. Adding an offensive weapon to his repertoire makes sense.

That was one of the biggest things I wanted to work on this summer — having that threat from the point, having the ability to shoot a puck 95 miles an hour. If it’s not going in, it’s hitting off somebody or causing some chaos in front of the net. Even if you don’t shoot the puck, if you can be known to have that threat, then it opens up passing options because people are going to be getting in lanes when they think you’re going to shoot it.

Bring on the next Brent Seabrook! But seriously, it’s good to hear that Vlasic is already trying to improve his game and be more of a threat offensively, even if that’s not especially his role. We’ll have to see if more goals come from Vlasic’s focus on this during the summer.

Nazar Ready for Training Camp Competition

While Vlasic is pretty much guaranteed a spot in the lineup, there are others who are in the same position he was in just a few seasons ago. Many talented prospects are gunning for a spot in the lineup, although most will likely end up with the Rockford IceHogs for the majority of the coming season.

Forward prospect Frank Nazar is one of those that could make it a hard decision for the coaching staff. He has a leg up in that he participated in three games with the Blackhawks in the 2023-24 season, scoring his first NHL goal. He also has a talented pedigree, being selected 13th overall in the 2022 Draft.

Frank Nazar will compete for a spot on the opening night roster with the Chicago Blackhawks. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nazar will play in this weekend’s Tom Kurver’s Prospect Showcase in St. Louis (he was deployed as the top line center during Blackhawks’ recent practice) and he’s excited for the upcoming training camp. He also has the right attitude about the Blackhawks adding five veteran forwards in the offseason.

That’s how it’s been my whole life is earning where I got, and it’s just another time where I got to earn my spot on a team and show guys I deserve to be there and just put in all that work, and I know everything’s going to work out. (from ‘Can Frank Nazar earn full-time role with Blackhawks this season? He’s ready for the challenge’, The AthleticCHI – 9/4/2024)

Nazar has been focusing this offseason on handling pucks off the wall, to compete better against the harder and faster competition that is the NHL game. He also had the opportunity to participate in some informal skates with none other than former Blackhawks’ icon Patrick Kane. Nazar had only positive things to say about that experience.

Frank Nazar on skating with Patrick Kane in Chicago this summer: “It was unbelievable. He's an unbelievable player, and being able to learn from him and see him go out on the ice and do all of his tricks. He actually hit me with one of his signature spin-o-ramas one time. He… pic.twitter.com/qCHwhkJ6uv — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) September 11, 2024

Could Nazar make a push for the opening night roster? It’s definitely one of the bigger stories to follow in the coming days and weeks.

Levshunov’s Injury Setback

We learned on Tuesday (Sept. 11) that Artyom Levshunov will not participate in the aforementioned prospects tournament due to an injury to his right foot. Considering the defenseman was the No. 2 overall draft selection for the Blackhawks this past June, this is disappointing indeed. Apparently the 18-year-old took a shot to the foot in practice recently, and will be in a walking boot and not skating for a few weeks.

But IceHogs’ head coach Anders Sorensen, who is also coaching the tournament this weekend, gave some positive feedback.

"He was kind of bummed. He wanted to play and he wants to get going. The encouraging thing was he said there wasn't much pain."



–IceHogs coach Anders Sorensen on Artyom Levshunov missing the upcoming prospect showcase because of a foot injury pic.twitter.com/Yu7s3GMBcU — Phillip Thompson (@_phil_thompson) September 11, 2024

Levshunov was spotted on the bench watching practice, and he did look pretty bummed. If he’s really sidelined for two weeks that would put his return at Sept. 25, which is also the Blackhawks first exhibition game. Training camp officially starts in one week (Sept. 18).

Hopefully Levshunov’s injury is minor, and he can get back on the ice sooner rather than later.

Del Mastro Excited About IceHogs Season

Ethan Del Mastro is another prospect to get excited about. He was named an AHL All-Star last season, and recorded seven goals and 37 points in 69 games with the IceHogs (plus a goal and an assist in four playoff games). The Blackhawks were impressed enough to bring him up for two games at the end of their 2023-24 campaign.

But with a number of defensemen ahead of him on the depth chart, Del Mastro is being realistic that he’ll be suiting up for the IceHogs once again this season.

#Blackhawks defenseman Ethan Del Mastro is fired up for the upcoming Rockford season, which will include more of Chicago’s top prospects. pic.twitter.com/EMMIpvNPgd — CHGO Blackhawks (@CHGO_Blackhawks) September 11, 2024

It certainly will be fun to watch both the Blackhawks and the IceHogs this season. Coach Sorenson said he’s “excited for the deepest player pool he’s had to work with since being part of the organization”. I know I’m certainly thinking about attending a few IceHogs games this coming season!

Spellacy is Fast!

One final tidbit for this edition of Blackhawks Bytes. Forward AJ Spellacy was a third-round pick (72 overall) in the 2024 Draft by the Blackhawks. He will also partake in the prospect’s tournament, and is known for his skating ability, speed and compete level. Said Sorenson upon seeing him in person,

Anders Sorensen today on Blackhawks 3rd round pick AJ Spellacy:



"Man oh man, can he skate. He almost took me out in the one drill. I saw him coming and I’m like, 'If he hits me, it’s over.'" — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) September 11, 2024

Spellacy projects to be a depth forward, and he was deployed as the third line center in the Blackhawks’ practice on Tuesday. He’ll likely return to his OHL team, the Windsor Spitfires, next season. But his style of play makes him someone Blackhawk’s fans will be rooting for. Just one more name to follow as we head into training camp.

That’s all for this edition of Blackhawks Bytes. Player quotes are one of the best ways to gain access into the personal side of hockey. Which is why I’ve made it my goal to continue this series throughout training camp and the regular season. Please let me know on your social media platform who you might want to know more about. I’ll do my best to accommodate your request!

Is it October yet?!