2 Reasons the Blackhawks Were Right to Pick Artyom Levshunov

Any team that picks in the top-three of a sports draft, the debates on whether they made the proper selection with the pick spans months, even decades, afterward. So why not get a head start?

The Chicago Blackhawks selected defenseman Artyom Levshunov with the second overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft in June. According to the 2024-25 Blackhawks Fan Survey by Mark Lazerus and Scott Powers of The Athletic, they asked if the Blackhawks made the right decision in picking him, and 79.3% voted “Yes.” (from ‘2024-25 Blackhawks fan survey: Connor Bedard, captaincy, NHL Draft and rebuild’ -The Athletic – 08/21/2024).

The overwhelming response was surprising, considering it seemed like there was a noticeable discrepancy among fans who would have preferred that they had drafted talented forward Ivan Demidov instead.

I believe there are two variables behind the “Yes” answer.

Levshunov Was the “Total Package”

To start with the obvious, Levshunov’s game. General manager Kyle Davidson said he chose Levshunov over Demidov because he thought he was the “total package” with his size, aggressiveness, mobility, and ability to drive offense. It also makes sense why the Blackhawks would choose the defense route.

In 2023, Anthony Petrielli and Nick Ashbourne, in a video for Yahoo Sports Canada, discussed the current trend of offensive defensemen. They pointed out how we are witnessing a possible “golden era” of defensemen, seeing many become point-per-game players and almost becoming “legitimate fourth forwards off the rush.” Mentioning players like Erik Karlsson (Pittsburgh Penguins), who had 101 points in 82 games in 2022-23, and current Norris Trophy winner Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks), who had 92 points in 82 games last season, By the way, Hughes’ 92 points were better than the entire Blackhawks’ team, as their leading scorer, Connor Bedard, had 61 points in 68 games (which was no small feat for a rookie, either!).

Artyom Levshunov, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Offensive defensemen are becoming more of a necessity in the NHL and are also hard to find. Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche), Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning), and Roman Josi (Nashville Predators) are huge factors in their team’s success. These defensemen are gifted offensively, but they are also just as good defensively, which is even rarer.

The Blackhawks went all in on trading for Seth Jones and subsequently signed him to an eight-year, $76 million extension in 2021 because of his “all-around game.” The Blackhawks hoped they might have found that combination in Adam Boqvist, who they selected 8th overall in 2018, but unfortunately did not pan out. They tried again with Kevin Korchinski and Sam Rinzel, who they drafted 7th and 25th overall in 2022, and both look extremely promising. With Levshunov’s 35 points in 38 games with Michigan State and being named the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year last season, Chicago hopes his two-way toolset will develop into a top NHL d-man and bring the core home.

I could see why a player like Levshunov, who Hawks’ assistant general manager, Mark Eaton, said reminded him of Charlie McAvoy (Boston Bruins), was tough to pass up.

Levshunov May Be an Early Fan-Favorite

Then, there’s the off-ice persona. When the Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup in June, general manager Bill Zito emphasized how the Panthers were filled with not only great players but great people. The Blackhawks have been targeting character, and from what has been seen so far, Levshunov seems to have great character.

Levshunov seems like he quickly gained fans with the sense of humor he showed at the NHL Scouting Combine when he joked that he and the Blackhawks had some beers during their meeting, or even after getting drafted when he had to keep getting reminded to hold the microphone up while speaking. Moreover, his work ethic is commendable, as noted by Scott Wheeler of The Athletic, who shared that Levshunov was late because he spent extra time in the gym. He was also said to “linger” on the ice even after practice ended. (from ‘Meet Artyom Levshunov, the 2024 NHL Draft’s ‘incredible’ defense prospect from Belarus’ – The Athletic – 12/06/2023).

It sounds like Bedard’s motor, right?

If fans were on the fence about him before, maybe many got won over by the skill Levshunov could bring to the team with the personality to match.

Right now, it’s hard to tell if Levshunov was the “right” pick. He hasn’t played an NHL game yet (he is projected to start with the Rockford IceHogs this season), and there is no crystal ball to tell us what his career will look like. However, I, too, think Levshunov was the correct pick based on the early information provided and what the Blackhawks said they are trying to build with a relentless work ethic, high-character, skilled, and speedy team. But it’s perfectly okay to be skeptical, as well.

As Davidson said after the 2024 NHL Draft, “We’ll see if we’re right.” That’s all there is to it.