NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Maple Leafs, Red Wings

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is more talk linking the Edmonton Oilers to defenseman Tony DeAngelo. At least, it sounds like DeAngelo would be open to the idea of joining the Oilers. Meanwhile, the Calgary Flames have been fairly quiet this offseason, but GM Craig Conroy could be open to a couple of strategic moves. Finally, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings are both said to be looking at UFA forward Max Pacioretty.

DeAngelo Wants to Play for the Oilers?

Daily Faceoff hockey insider Frank Seravalli recently discussed potential defenseman targets for the Edmonton Oilers during his appearance on Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer. While previously linking Tyson Barrie, Justin Schultz, and Kevin Shattenkirk to the Oilers, Seravalli suggested another notable name: Tony DeAngelo.

He described DeAngelo as a potentially undervalued player who could offer significant upside. “I think Tony DeAngelo is a better player than the names mentioned,” Seravalli said. “He’s a 50-point defenseman still in his 20s, willing to sign for close to the league minimum, and would absolutely love to be in Edmonton.”

Related: Top 100 NHL Players for 2024-25

The reality seems to be that no one is lining up to sign DeAngelo, so it makes sense that he would love to play for a contender if the opportunity arises. Plus, on an offensively loaded team, if he can put up points, it might make him a more attractive option next summer.

Jim Matheson reports that veteran forward Sam Gagner is looking to continue playing and not giving up on his NHL career. He has reportedly received a few Professional Tryout (PTO) offers, but it might not be with the Oilers that Gagner finds a spot.

Flames Could Look for Sweetener Trades

Wes Gilbertson and Daniel Austin of the Calgary Sun recently looked at some potential moves for the Flames leading up to training camp. Gilbertson highlighted the team’s patience as a key offseason theme, noting that Flames GM Craig Conroy isn’t going to rush into trying to be competitive but is open to making trades that will help the Flames and assist financially strained teams.

Craig Conroy Calgary Flames GM (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

He writes:

With nearly $20 million US in available wiggle room, the Flames are a perfect partner for a salary dump and Conroy is ready to dance. In these type of trades, the appeal is not the player that you’re receiving, but the sweetener to take on the remainder of their contract. source – ‘Burning questions: Flames beat reporters recap summer storylines, discuss PTO targets’ – Wes Gilbertson, Daniel Austin – Calgary Sun – 08/22/2024

Additionally, the Flames may explore Professional Tryouts (PTOs), with Gilbertson suggesting center Steven Lorentz and winger Kailer Yamamoto, while Austin proposed Filip Zadina.

Maple Leafs in on Max Pacioretty

Nick Alberga posted on Thursday, “Break from vacation.. Sources confirm the Maple Leafs are among the teams firmly in the mix to sign veteran UFA forward Max Pacioretty.” David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period added, “Hearing same re Leafs/Pacioretty. This would be a SPC (standard player contract), not a PTO, if they agree to terms.”

Arthur Staple of The Athletic notes that the Detroit Red Wings are also a team that has shown interest, but he doesn’t believe the Leafs or Red Wings are the best fit. He adds:

Pacioretty has to prove he can put the puck in the net still, so teams like the Hawks, Utah or the Flames, where he could play a more prominent scoring role, might be the smarter play. That could also turn into a deadline move to a contender if he has a solid season. source – ‘Players still available in 2024 NHL free agency and which teams are potential good fits’ – Arthur Staple – 08/29/2024

Sign up for our Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter