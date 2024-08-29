Devils’ Simon Nemec Due For Breakout Season in 2024-25

After a devastating end to the 2023-24 season, the New Jersey Devils certainly don’t want to repeat it. However, out of all the pitfalls and misfortunes, there was a light at the end of the tunnel. Simon Nemec showed promising defensive development in the five months he spent in New Jersey. The 20-year-old was recalled from the Utica Comets last December and has shown his raw talent since making his NHL debut.

After injuries to key players like Jonas Siegenthaler and Dougie Hamilton, Nemec used his increased ice time to hone his skills and potential. Alongside fellow rookie defenseman Luke Hughes, he shined as a budding star able to make positive contributions to the team. While it remains unclear where he fits among recently acquired defensemen Brett Pesce and Johnathan Kovacevic, I wouldn’t be surprised if Nemec makes the roster on opening night. In fact, I think he is due for a breakout season in 2024-25.

Nemec On an International Stage

Nemec rose to prominence in Slovakian youth hockey and began his career in 2019 in the Tipos Extraliga. After reaching the highest-level league in his native country, he joined the HK Nitra and made his debut at 16 years old. During the 2019-20 season, he played only 12 games and recorded three assists. The following season, he increased his point production, scoring two goals and 17 assists. He was later named an elite prospect for his two-way defensive skills, exceptional skating ability, and scoring capabilities.

Nemec is also no stranger to competing on the international stage. He has represented Slovakia often, including at the IIHF World Junior Championship, Ice Hockey World Championships, and the Winter Olympics. In 2021, he won a silver medal in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, serving as the captain of Team Slovakia and earning the title of tournament MVP. Nemec also won bronze for Team Slovakia in the 2022 Winter Olympics, which was the country’s first-ever medal in ice hockey. This year, he represented Slovakia in Mens Worlds and broke the record for most IIHF games by a player under 20 years old. He is also set to participate in the 2026 Winter Olympic qualifiers this week.

Nemec in New Jersey

The Devils selected Nemec second overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, making him the highest-drafted Slovakian defenseman in history. He signed a three-year entry-level contract immediately after but spent the 2022-23 season in Utica. In his first season playing in North America, he recorded 34 points across 65 games and finished with a plus-13 rating. Nemec improved many different aspects of his game, including pass reception, creative playmaking, and maintaining offensive zone time.

His development in the AHL made him the perfect contender to be called up. The Devils quickly handed him a roster spot after Hamilton suffered a season-ending injury. Nemec made his NHL debut on Dec. 1, 2023, and started strong with two assists in his first game. Less than a week later, he scored his first NHL goal in a 2-1 win against the Seattle Kraken. Last season, he played 60 games with the Devils, finishing with 19 points. His awareness on the ice allows him to break the puck out in difficult situations, a skill that was particularly useful when the Devils struggled with inconsistent goaltending. Nemec’s impressive rookie season proves that he will be a strong blueline presence for years to come.

Will Nemec Have a Breakout 2024-25 Season?

Nemec showed incredible potential last season, managing to block 105 shots and take 73 shots on goal. With his impressive puck handling, he is capable of eliminating threats in the defensive zone. He also manned the power play and penalty kill with an impressive level of maturity. He averaged 19:52 ice time, which allowed him to develop consistency. All in all, Nemec rose to the challenge during his rookie year and deserves a spot on the Devils roster this season.

Nemec certainly made an impression during his first year in the NHL, embracing a tough role in the wake of numerous injuries to veteran defensemen. He has already become an essential part of the Devils’ young defensive core and will remain a foundational piece while the team strives to be Stanley Cup contenders. In the next few years, he could easily develop into a top-pairing defensive role.