Jacob Markstrom Will Solve Devils’ Goaltending Woes

As the offseason comes to a close, New Jersey Devils rookies are expected to report to training camp on Sept. 11. Veterans will hit the ice exactly one week later, and preseason will kick off against the New York Islanders on the 22nd. Fans are anxiously awaiting the 2024-25 season, and it’s clear the Devils will be a far cry from the team that finished seventh in the Metropolitan Division last season. With a completely healthy roster and the addition of numerous talented players, the team is chomping at the bit to redeem themselves and claw their way into a playoff spot once again.

The glaring difference between last season and the upcoming season is the acquisition of a starting goalie. The Devils traded Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid three months apart, kicking off a flurry of subsequent trades. Kaapo Kahkonen joined the Winnipeg Jets shortly after free agency began, which left the priority of finding a starting goalie. After months of negotiations and speculation, general manager Tom Fitzgerald secured Jacob Markstrom in late June from the Calgary Flames. In exchange for the Swedish goaltender, the Devils sent defenseman Kevin Bahl and a first-round draft pick in 2025 to the Flames. Calgary will retain 31.25% of Markstrom’s previous salary, and he can become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) following the 2025-26 season.

There is a lot of pressure for Markstrom, who is expected to have a memorable first season in New Jersey. The veteran goalie has the statistics to prove this trade is worth the hype. The 34-year-old had a .905 save percentage (SV%) last season and went 23-23-2 in 48 games. He has played 485 NHL games in his career and was even a 2022 Vezina Trophy runner-up. According to NHL EDGE, he led the league with an .857 high-danger save percentage. Likewise, he also tied for fifth place making high-danger saves. Markstrom can easily become a consistent presence in the net, something that the Devils severely lacked last season. If he can make crucial saves as their starting goalie, the Devils can move one step closer to surpassing their record-setting 2022-23 season.

What’s Next For Markstrom?

Headed into his 15th season in the NHL, Markstrom is positive that he can provide the solution to the Devils’ goaltending woes. Last season, they had the sixth-worst goaltending in the league, and finished with a record of 38-39-5, with 281 goals against (GA). Markstrom could be the catalyst that changes these statistics for the better. When asked about his incoming high-stakes environment, he said, “I know what’s expected and me, as a person too, and people who know me that I just want to win hockey games.” Fitzgerald is confident that he made the right choice, especially since the Devils’ GM had been pursuing Markstrom since the March trade deadline.

Earlier this week, Markstrom arrived in New Jersey with his wife and one-and-a-half-year-old son. Accompanied by veteran forward Curtis Lazar, he toured the Prudential Center and explored the training facilities. He is ready to elevate his game and reach another level of success with the Devils, focusing purely on putting his best foot forward. After spending time in Florida, Vancouver, and Calgary, he is eager to start this new chapter with the Devils. Clearly, he believes in the franchise, considering that he waived his no-trade clause to join the team. Markstrom has what it takes to patch up the rift that kept the Devils from reaching their full potential last season. In fact, wearing a Devils jersey will provide the goalie with a full-circle moment. Markstrom began his career with the Florida Panthers in 2011, and faced Martin Brodeur at the Prudential Center in his very first NHL game.

Looking Ahead to 2024-25

Now that training camp is less than a month away, all eyes are on Markstrom. There are high hopes for the new starting goalie, especially since stability in the net solves the Devils’ Achilles heel. A reliable goaltender could also raise the team’s overall confidence following its disheartening 2023-24 performance. The combination of Jake Allen and Nico Daws as backup netminders also appears promising, but only time will tell if the tandem can prosper.

Nonetheless, a good goaltender won’t be the sole reason the Devils enter Stanley Cup contention. A fully recovered Jack Hughes and Dougie Hamilton will also determine the difference between success and failure. Likewise, the addition of seasoned defensemen Brett Pesce and Brenden Dillon is another key factor that will increase the Devils’ chances of advancing to the playoffs. All things considered, the Devils are shaping up to be a team to beat, and I believe they will exceed fans’ expectations in the upcoming months.