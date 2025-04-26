3 Takeaways From Lightning’s Bounce Back Game 3 Win

With one of their top forwards, Brandon Hagel, suspended and the team set to go on the road down two games to the defending Stanley Cup champions, Game 3 was a must-win for the Tampa Bay Lightning. With a commanding 5-1 win on the road, Tampa Bay remains alive in a series that looked close to over for them. Truthfully, this win was one of the most impressive of the season, especially considering the circumstances.

Here are three takeaways from the Lightning’s rebound performance in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Jake Guentzel: Forever Clutch in the Playoffs

The newly signed Lightning star has been on the money since the start of this series from Game 1. He scored a power-play goal and had five high-danger shots in Game 1 per NHL Edge. While Game 2 was quiet for Jake Guentzel and the Lightning offense, he rebounded tremendously on the road with the rest of the team.

Guentzel led the Lightning with five shots on goal Saturday afternoon and picked up three points in a 5-1 victory. His goal and two assists helped keep the Lightning’s season alive and pulled them back into the fight. The 30-year-old winger now has 40 goals and 31 assists for 71 points in 72 Stanley Cup Playoff games, including two goals and four points in three games this series.

Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

No matter the stage, Guentzel shines brightest under the spotlight and pressure. We’ve seen him score clutch playoff goals throughout his career, and even in a best-on-best tournament, scoring two goals against Canada in a 3-1 win for the United States in February. I listed Guentzel and his experience as one of the X-factors for the Lightning in my series preview, and his performance has paid dividends for Tampa Bay.

Power Play Struggles Continue For Tampa Bay

Despite scoring on their first power play opportunity of the series back in Game 1, the Lightning were held scoreless on five power play attempts in Game 3 Saturday afternoon. The Florida Panthers’ aggressive penalty kill approach gave the Lightning trouble during the regular season, and the same issues persist in the postseason.

The Lightning continue to hold the puck for too long and pass up prime shooting opportunities. Instead, they want to make that extra pass to boost the odds of a shot attempt resulting in a goal. Sometimes, Tampa Bay’s power play gets too cute, and a simplistic approach with less thinking and quicker puck movement might solve a belligerent Panthers’ penalty kill.

Special teams have been a momentum killer for the Lightning through the first few games of this series, while it was one of their strong suits during the regular season. If they can get the power play to click, the Lightning have a legitimate chance to turn the series around and win. Thankfully, after an unimpressive showing in Game 1, the Lightning’s penalty kill was a perfect five for five in Game 3.

Tempers Flaring Ahead of Game 4

With a controversial late hit on Guentzel by Matthew Tkachuk in open ice right before Anthony Cirelli’s empty-net tally, chaos broke out between the Lightning and Panthers. We know how much the rivalry has grown over the past half-decade, and with the Lightning clawing their way back into the series, expect a heated Game 4 with even more intensity.

With their fourth meeting in the Stanley Cup Playoffs over the last five seasons, the Lightning and Panthers will scrap it out to the death to advance to Round 2. While Hagel was suspended for a late hit on Panthers’ captain, Aleksander Barkov, towards the end of Game 3, Tkachuk’s verdict is up in the air and is a major factor heading into Game 4. Tkachuk is tied for first with three goals in three games for Florida so far in this series.

Through some excellent goaltending from Andrei Vasilevskiy and a clutch performance from their stars, the Lightning live to fight another day and will gain a valuable piece to the puzzle back for Game 4. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday night (April 28).