Boston Fleet Shut Out Toronto Sceptres 3-0

After a three-week break for the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women’s World Championship, the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) is back in full swing. The Boston Fleet hosted the Toronto Sceptres on April 26 for the pair’s final matchup of the 2024-25 PWHL season. Toronto already won the season series but needed to win here in order to clinch a playoff spot. The Fleet had other plans, shutting out the Sceptres, 3-0.

Game Recap

Two and a half minutes into the first period, the Fleet were already on the board with their first shot on net. Kelly Babstock had the puck along the boards, but lost control of it after being hit. Jamie Lee Rattray was behind the net and picked up the loose puck. Lexie Adzija was next to the net, and Rattray sent a pass to her. With a low shot that bounced off Kristen Campbell’s pad and into the net, Adzija started the Fleet off on the right foot.

With eight minutes left to go in the first, Hannah Bilka sent a pass to Megan Keller near the net. Keller skated to the blue line and passed the puck up towards the net with just a quick glance. Hannah Brandt tipped the loose puck into the net to give the Fleet a two-goal lead.

As time began winding down in the second period, Renata Fast took a seat for an illegal bodycheck. On their fourth power-play opportunity of the game, the Fleet capitalized on their extra-player advantage. Loren Gabel skated the puck through the neutral zone and sent a pass to Rattray on her right. She passed to Theresa Schafzahl, who was in front of the net. With a one-timer, she scored Boston’s third goal of the game with just six seconds remaining in the second.

Klara Peslarova, Boston Fleet (Photo credit: PWHL)

Although the Fleet took two penalties in the third and the Sceptres took one, neither team capitalized on the extra-player advantage. With no change in the score, Klara Peslarova earned her first-career PWHL shutout.

Next Up

The Fleet will travel to Montreal to take on the Victoire on Monday, April 28. The Sceptres will head back home and host the New York Sirens on Tuesday, April 29.