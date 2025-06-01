Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Marner, Marchand, Danford & Theodore

The Toronto Maple Leafs are heading into the summer with more questions than answers. That said, there also is some salary-cap space, urgency, and a mandate for change. General manager Brad Treliving has vowed to reshape the team’s identity (or “DNA” as is the new buzzword) after another early playoff exit. Signs are already emerging that bold moves are on the horizon.

In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumours, I’ll share the rumours that Treliving might be targeting battle-tested veterans to develop future leaders and fielding serious trade conversations; the Maple Leafs’ offseason is heating up. Last season, he did a wise thing by signing his trade deadline veteran early on a professional tryout (PTO) – Max Pacioretty. While Pacioretty was injured much of the season, he did show up during the playoffs to provide solid hockey. Can they find another preseason veteran of a similar ilk?

Item One: Maple Leafs Eye Veteran Free Agents to Shift Team DNA

The Maple Leafs have cap space to work with this summer, and the front office appears set on targeting experienced veterans for short-term deals. With Mitch Marner’s exit looming and John Tavares’ future uncertain, Treliving has promised changes to the team’s DNA. According to insider Chris Johnston, Toronto is rumoured to have already shown interest in Brad Marchand, Claude Giroux, Jamie Benn, and Patrick Kane. These names carry playoff pedigree and bite, even if their best years are behind them.

May 14, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) and forward John Tavares (91) and Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand (63) battle for a puck during the second period of game five of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

While adding one of these players could help in a supporting role, the Maple Leafs must be cautious not to lean too heavily on aging stars. They need youth with edge, players like Sam Bennett, who combines physicality with playoff experience. Perhaps Scott Laughton will be that player, and he’s already on the roster.

Still, a veteran presence like Giroux or Benn could steady the locker room and provide leadership the Maple Leafs could use. As Treliving reshapes the core, expect Toronto’s October lineup to have a different look—and tone—than the one that bowed out too early again this spring.

Item Two: Prospect Ben Danford Models His Game After Chris Tanev

Maple Leafs prospect Ben Danford continues to develop into the kind of reliable, hard-nosed defender the organization has lacked for years—and he’s doing it with a strong role model in mind. During a recent interview on Leafs Morning Take, the 19-year-old Oshawa Generals captain said he admires Chris Tanev’s shutdown style, shot-blocking instincts, and poise with the puck. With Tanev now in the organization, Danford hopes to learn directly from the veteran. “He’s someone I looked up to during the draft process,” Danford noted. “For him to be in Toronto now and for me to get to meet him at training camp—it’s cool.”

Danford had a strong season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), helping lead his team to the league finals while improving his 200-foot game. Named captain in Oshawa, he embraced leadership responsibilities and has gained a reputation as a player who sacrifices his body, plays a clean but physical game, and does whatever it takes to win. After missing last year’s training camp due to injury, Danford is focused on having a big physical and mental summer to be ready for his first camp with the Maple Leafs. If he continues to grow under the mentorship of players like Tanev and Jake McCabe, he could emerge as a promising young blueliner.

Item Three: Maple Leafs Reportedly Sought Shea Theodore in Marner Trade Talks

The Marner trade speculation continues to evolve, and now a new name has entered the discussion: Shea Theodore. According to Elliotte Friedman on his 32 Thoughts podcast, the Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights held preliminary discussions about a potential Marner deal last offseason. Toronto reportedly targeted Theodore in return, but the Golden Knights were unwilling to part with the top-pairing defenceman. Friedman made it clear that while the conversations took place, they never progressed far, mainly due to Vegas’s reluctance to move Theodore and Marner’s uncertain willingness to waive his no-move clause.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

While nothing materialized, this report underscores Toronto’s clear focus on acquiring a high-end defenceman if they move Marner. Theodore, a left-shot blueliner with top-pair talent and Stanley Cup pedigree, fits the mold of what Treliving likely envisions on his revamped blue line. The fact that Vegas declined suggests Theodore remains part of their plans, but it’s telling that the Maple Leafs’ ask was this high. As Marner continues to weigh his future, don’t be surprised if Toronto seeks similar value—a game-changing defenceman—in any potential sign-and-trade deal.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

With a lot of different names in play—both incoming and outgoing—the Maple Leafs are gearing up for a transformative offseason. Whether it’s veteran signings, prospect development, or potential trades, the message from the front office seems clear. The status quo isn’t good enough.

As July 1 approaches and trade rumours swirl, expect Toronto’s roster—and identity—to look a lot different when the puck drops next fall. Still, haven’t we said all this before?