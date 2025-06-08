Oilers’ Corey Perry: From Healthy Scratch to History Maker

Throughout the 2025 NHL postseason, the hockey world has marveled at the play of Edmonton Oilers veteran Corey Perry, who seems to have discovered the Fountain of Youth at some point over the last 12 months.

But the remarkable late-career resurgence of the 40-year-old forward was never more appreciable than on Friday night, during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Oilers and Florida Panthers at Rogers Place.

With Edmonton trailing 4-3 in the dying seconds, Perry beat Florida’s Eetu Luostarinen to a loose puck in front of the Panthers’ net and fired a shot past goalie Sergei Bobrovsky at 19:42 of the third period, knotting the score at 4-4 and sending the arena into a frenzy.

Perry’s tally was the latest tying goal in Stanley Cup Final history, smashing the previous record (set in 1951 by Tod Sloan of the Toronto Maple Leafs) by 14 seconds. In the process, Perry became just the fifth player aged 40-plus to score in the Stanley Cup Final, joining a club of all-time greats (Ray Bourque, Zdeno Chara, Igor Larionov and Mark Recchi).

Edmonton ultimately lost the game 5-4, with Florida’s Brad Marchand scoring in double overtime to even up the best-of-seven championship series at one win apiece. But while Oilers fans won’t recall the result of Game 2 with any fondness, they’ll probably still be talking years from now about the heroics of Perry.

One of the Postseason’s Top Scorers

With eight goals in 18 games this postseason, Perry currently ranks second on the Oilers, trailing only Leon Draisaitl (10 goals) and is tied for fourth among all players in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Perry’s output is remarkable for a 40-year-old, especially considering that he only managed to score once in 19 games during the entire 2024 playoffs.

It’s that contrast between this year and last that made Perry’s record-setting goal in Game 2 so poetically symbolic. Exactly 12 months ago, Perry didn’t even suit up for Game 2 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final between Edmonton and Florida, one of six games he missed as a healthy scratch in last year’s playoffs when he appeared to be on his last legs.

Regular Season Carries Over into Playoffs

The resurrection of Perry is a year-long story that saw him score 19 goals during the regular season, fifth-most on the Oilers and tied for his biggest single-season total since 2015-16, when he was age 30. He now has 27 goals in the 2024-25 regular season and 2025 postseason combined, tied for the 13th most ever in a single regular season/postseason by a player at age 39 or older.

Edmonton Oilers right wing Corey Perry reacts after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the third period in Game 2 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

We’re seeing more athletes thriving deep into their 30s, and even beyond. Tom Brady quarterbacked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title at age 43. LeBron James was just named to the All-NBA Second Team at age 40.

But those are athletes who were great from the moment they first stepped onto the field or court, and never experienced any major regression, year over year. Perry’s peak came nearly a decade and a half ago, in 2010-11, when he led the NHL with 50 goals and won the Hart Trophy. He scored 12 or fewer goals in four of the six seasons prior to 2024-25.

Perry, who celebrated his 40th birthday last month, might be the first athlete in history to be better at age 39-40 than at age 38-39. And it’s not just a minor improvement; it’s a significant upgrade. The Peterborough product has gone from a player who couldn’t stay in the lineup to an indispensable member of the team.

Championship Is All That Matters

This is the fifth time in the last six years that Perry has reached the Stanley Cup Final. He’s lost the previous four (with the Dallas Stars in 2020, Montreal Canadiens in 2021, Tampa Bay Lightning in 2022, and last year with the Oilers), and surely the only way that Perry would consider this season to truly be better is if it ends differently: with him hoisting the Stanley Cup for the first time since he was a second-year NHLer with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007.

Edmonton and Florida are back in action for Game 3 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, Monday (June 9) at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise.