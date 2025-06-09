Oilers Pushing NHL to Monitor Critical Element of Cup Final

A quiet but significant off-ice battle is unfolding in the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers, and it centers around penalties, screens, and Panthers forward Sam Bennett.

According to TSN’s reporting, the Oilers have raised concerns with the NHL about Bennett’s repeated collisions with goaltender Stuart Skinner, particularly in front of the crease. In Game 1, Bennett appeared to fall “accidentally on purpose” into Skinner, a move that led to a failed Edmonton challenge and a Florida power play. In Game 2, Bennett was penalized for goalie interference in a near-identical sequence.

While the calls have gone 1-1 in the two games, the players are uncertain about what will be called and what won’t. The Oilers aren’t thrilled that the officials aren’t protecting the goalie, particularly given Bennett’s reputation as a player who happens to fall in a way that could injure a key member of the opposing team.

The Oilers Know What Bennett Is Up To

The Oilers and Panthers both have meetings with the series supervisor, Chris King, and present their cases for the issues they want to address with the officiating. Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch has been pushing the league to take a closer look at Bennett’s crease-crashing tendencies.

The Oilers believe he’s repeatedly crossing a line and will continue to do so until he’s given a penalty every time he’s “pushed” into a goalie. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun noted that the coaching staff’s discussions with series supervisors have become part of the chess match. While it’s unclear exactly what was said behind closed doors, it’s obvious the Oilers want tighter enforcement in front of the net.

Jun 4, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) reacts after scoring a goal against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) during the first period in game one of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

Chris Johnston even noted that Knoblauch brought physics into the conversation, joking that Bennett’s falls one way after being pushed another. It just so happens that he always falls into Skinner, defying the laws of gravity. But the concern is no joke: the Panthers have made life miserable for Edmonton’s netminder through two games.

Panthers Are Pushing Back on the Bennett Narrative

On the other side, the Panthers and head coach Paul Maurice haven’t remained quiet when their team and players are challenged for being unethical and dirty. Their message has been that this is playoff hockey—tough, gritty, and physical. Maurice has reportedly told supervisors that Florida plays aggressively but cleanly, and that not every collision or shove warrants a whistle.

There has also been some talk that the Panthers have suggested the officials watch a little more closely for moving screens and picks from the Oilers. They believe a goal that was scored shouldn’t have counted, and Evan Bouchard was the culprit.

The contrasting arguments with the league have become a bit of a storyline of their own. Edmonton wants protection for its goaltender. Florida wants leeway to play its bruising style and for the Oilers to reduce the number of NBA-style picks. And in a series where McDavid can do magic when he gets going and has open ice, or where greasy goals and net-front chaos could decide the Cup, this behind-the-scenes tug-of-war could shape the rest of the series.

These meetings with league supervisors matter. If the referees tighten up calls in one direction or another, it could tilt the ice slightly in one team’s favor.