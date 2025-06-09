Oilers Should Play Jeff Skinner Instead of Trent Frederic in Game 3

There hasn’t been much to complain about if you’re an Edmonton Oilers fan to this point in the playoffs. After appearing dead in the water early in their first round series versus the LA Kings, they’ve been lights out since, and are currently tied 1-1 against the Florida Panthers in what is a rematch of last year’s Stanley Cup Final.

Perhaps one complaint would be the production, or lack thereof, from Trent Frederic. The 27-year-old was an intriguing addition at the trade deadline, though a high-ankle sprain limited him to just one regular season game with the Oilers. He’s been able to play throughout the postseason, but has provided extremely minimal value with a goal and four helpers through 18 games.

While you can understand head coach Kris Knoblauch wanting to give Frederic some runway when his team was rolling to see if he could find his game, that time has run out now that the Cup Final is underway. It’s time for somebody else to get an opportunity in hopes of more production, and the Oilers have just the guy waiting for another crack.

Jeff Skinner Should Be Back in the Lineup

When Jeff Skinner made the decision to sign with the Oilers this offseason, his main reasoning was that he would finally get an opportunity to suit up in the playoffs. The 33-year-old entered the 2024-25 campaign with more than 1,000 games under his belt, yet none in the postseason.

That changed recently, as Skinner was in the Oilers’ lineup in Game 1 versus the LA Kings. He was able to pick up an assist in the loss, though it wasn’t enough to impress Knoblauch, as he was banished to the press box for a long stretch afterward.

Skinner finally got the call once again for Game 5 of the Western Conference Final versus the Dallas Stars. Despite the lengthy break, he was still able to contribute offensively, scoring a goal in the 6-3 win which punched the Oilers’ ticket to the Stanley Cup Final.

Despite then sitting with two points through two games, Skinner has once again been banished to the press box, sitting out Games 1 and 2 of the Cup Final. Many will point to the fact that he is purely a point producer and doesn’t provide much else, which is why Knoblauch has preferred to go with players who can bring physicality, such as Frederic. That, however, isn’t a very valid point given how Skinner played in his two playoff outings.

In his two playoff games, Skinner’s hits per 60 minutes sit at 20.15. That is the third highest amongst Oilers players, trailing only the injured Zach Hyman (25.08) and Vasily Podkolzin (23.94). Frederic, meanwhile, sits fourth at 19.07.

The point being made is that in his limited opportunity, Skinner has provided a very similar physicality edge that Frederic has brought to the lineup. He also has the same goal total and just two fewer assists in 16 fewer games. With the Oilers needing to put up goals in order to beat this lethal Panthers roster, you can’t help but wonder if Skinner would indeed be an upgrade over Frederic at this point in time. It remains to be seen whether he’ll get the call for Game 3, though if not and the Oilers lose again, Knoblauch needs to seriously consider the swap.

Skinner May Get the Call Regardless

There is a chance that even if Frederic does stay in the lineup for Game 3, Skinner could still suit up. Knoblauch told reporters on Sunday morning that Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is a game-time decision heading into Monday’s outing. Obviously, everybody would prefer Nugent-Hopkins is able to go, though him coming out could allow for Skinner to continue his offensive productivity, and perhaps remain in the lineup in favour of Frederic looking ahead in the series.