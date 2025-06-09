Jets 2025 Restricted Free Agent Overview

Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff has nine pending restricted free agents (RFAs) on his books this offseason. These players range from NHL stars to American Hockey League (AHL) depth players.

Here, we’ll take a look at all nine RFAs in need of new deals and their 2024-25 performances.

*Note: All players except Tyrel Bauer have arbitration rights.

NHL Roster

Morgan Barron

Barron was a rock-solid fourth-liner and penalty-kill stalwart for the Jets again this season.

Morgan Barron, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

The 6-foot-4 power forward, who the Jets know they can rely on to play an honest hard-working game every night, scored eight goals and added seven assists for 15 points in 74 games while dishing out 122 hits and blocking 38 shots. Impressively, he was only on the ice for 15even strength goals against all season in 10:23 of average ice time.

Barron was deployed on the wing for a lot of the season, but really excelled when shifted to centre down the stretch. He was able to use his size and speed effectively and also won 52.1 per cent of his faceoffs, up from his 46.3 per cent winning percentage last season. He added two assists in 13 playoff games.

The now 26-year-old is coming off a two-year deal he signed in 2023 with an average annual value (AAV) of $1.35 million.

Rasmus Kupari

Kupari signed a two-year contract with the Swiss National League’s HC Lugano in early June. If the Jets tender Kupari a qualifying offer before July 1, they will maintain his NHL rights.

The 20th-overall 2018 pick performed better this season after his 2023-24 campaign was a total write-off. Overall, the now 25-year-old Finn bounced back nicely after having just one assist in 28 games last season and missing a lot of time due to injury.

While his five goals and three assists for eight points in 59 games don’t jump off the page, he acted as an effective bottom-six forward when in the lineup, providing blistering speed and a strong forecheck. He was strong when deployed as a centre, winning 52.5 per cent of his draws.

Unfortunately, the concussion he sustained in early March derailed his season a bit and limited him to just one game between then and the end of the campaign. He was a healthy scratch for the entire playoffs.

Dylan Samberg

Samberg continued to blossom in 2024-25 and excelled in his expanded role.

Tapped by first-year head coach Scott Arniel for a second-pairing assignment after two seasons on the third pairing, the now 26 year old recorded a career-high 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 60 games and a plus-34 rating in 21:08 of average ice time. He also blocked a career-high 120 shots, showing his fearlessness. He added three assists in 13 playoff games.

Dylan Samberg, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

His fearlessness caused an injury, as he missed 21 games with a broken foot he suffered when blocking a Steven Stamkos power-play one-timer on Nov. 23 against the Nashville Predators, but returned on Jan. 10 and didn’t miss a beat. Perhaps best illustrating his value on the Jets’ blue line is the fact the team went 45-13-2 with him in the lineup and 11-9-2 without him.

Samberg is coming off a two-year bridge deal with a $1.4 million AAV he signed in 2023. Considering he has proven himself a true top-four talent and is potentially the Jets’ most-improved player over the past two seasons, he seems in line for a substantial raise on a longer-term deal.

Gabriel Vilardi

The 25 year old set new career highs in goals (27) assists, (34) and points (61) in 71 games this season and added one goal and three assists in nine playoff games. A “freak” upper-body injury he suffered in late March prevented him from having his first-ever completely-healthy campaign and caused him to miss the first four games of the postseason.

Vilardi played first-line right wing alongside Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele for most of his second season with the Jets and they were one of the league’s most productive lines in combining for 245 points. Vilardi also featured on the first power-play unit in the net-front position and his unique and skillset was on display prominently there once again — his wizardry around the net and his puck-handling ability in tight make him unlike any other player the Jets have had in the 2.0 era.

Vilardi is coming off a two-year bridge deal worth $3.43 million per year he signed upon being acquired from the Los Angeles Kings in June 2023. He could command $6.5 million to $7.5 million annually on a longer-term deal in the six-to-eight-year range.

“I’m hoping that it goes smoothly, but it’s not really my thing,” Vilardi said at his end-of-season media availability on the contract negotiations to come. “That’s what my agent’s for, and they’ll get it done — I’m not too worried about that.”

AHL Roster

Tyrel Bauer

The rugged 23-year-old defenseman/enforcer, in his third season with the Manitoba Moose, had two assists in 59 games and was never afraid to stand up for his teammates, dropping the gloves seven times. A fight he had against the Calgary Wranglers’ Alex Gallant in early March went viral for its old-school ferocity.

The 2020 sixth-round pick is coming off his three entry-level contract that carried a $850,000 AAV.

Parker Ford

The undrafted forward was one of the Moose’s more-productive players when in the lineup, scoring 14 goals and adding seven assists for 21 points in 41 games. The 24-year-old, who was coming off a 41-point rookie AHL campaign, made his NHL debut on Jan. 30 against the Boston Bruins, scoring a goal in the third period of a 6-2 rout. It was his first of three games with the Jets before being sent back down.

Unfortunately, he suffered an upper-body injury in late February while playing with the Moose that caused him to miss the rest of the season.

Ford is coming off a two-year deal with a $867,5000 AAV he signed in March 2023 after spending four years at Providence College.

Simon Lundmark

The Swedish defenseman, in his fourth season with the Moose, had four goals and 10 assists for 14 points in 66 games. The 24-year-old is coming off a one-year deal worth $775,000 he signed last summer.

Isaak Phillips

The Jets acquired Phillips in a January swap with the Chicago Blackhawks that sent Dmitry Kuzmin the other way in order to get another depth defender with NHL experience.

Isaak Phillips, Manitoba Moose (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

Phillips, a 23-year-old Blackhawks fifth-round 2020 pick, recorded three goals and five assists for eight points in 39 games with the Moose and 16 points in 67 AHL games overall between the Moose and Rockford IceHogs. The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder also played three games with the Blackhawks prior to the trade, scoring one goal.

He is coming off a a one-year deal worth $775,000 he signed with the Blackhawks last summer.

Mason Shaw

Shaw, who the Jets signed to a one-year deal worth $775,000 last summer to add some forward depth, spent the entire season with the Moose.

The 26-year old played a top-six role and was one of the Moose’s few reliable offensive threats, finishing first on the team in points with 37 (17 goals, 20 assists) and being named team MVP. He was the only member of the Moose to play all 72 games.