New Jersey Devils’ 2025-26 Roster Projections 1.0: Looking for Success

The New Jersey Devils went 42-33-7 in the regular season and were dealt a harsh first-round exit from the playoffs at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes. While they won’t be hitting the ice again until October, we can still speculate on what the roster will look like ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The 2025 NHL Entry Draft will take place on June 27 and 28 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. The Devils do not have any first-round picks, but they have two second-round picks. New Jersey also has a third and fourth-round pick and two sixth-round picks. These players will likely see time with New Jersey’s affiliate teams, the Utica Comets in the American Hockey League (AHL) or the Adirondack Thunder in the ECHL. While those players look to join the NHL in the future, let’s look at what the opening roster could be for the Devils heading into the 2025-26 season.

Forwards

Using PuckPedia as a guide, here is a look at what some of the lines could look like.

Ondrej Palat – Jack Hughes – Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier – Nico Hischier – Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter – Erik Haula – Dawson Mercer

???? – ???? – ????

Pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs): Justin Dowling, Curtis Lazar, Daniel Sprong, Nathan Bastian

Pending restricted free agents (RFAs): Cody Glass, Nolan Foote

The Devils have their top six in a good spot. Once Jack Hughes recovers from shoulder surgery, he should be as good as new to center the top line again. Hughes is slated to return to the NHL for training camp for the 2025-26 season, so there should be no issues. The Devils’ top line is set since Palat is signed through to the 2026-27 season and Bratt is signed through to 2028-29.

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Hischier endured a lower-body injury during the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship. He was playing for his home country of Switzerland in the tournament. Although he couldn’t continue in the tournament, there is no mention of a lasting impact that should keep him out for the start of the 2025-26 season. Noesen and Meier are both signed for several more seasons, Noesen through 2026-27 and Meier through 2028-29.

With the top six ready to take the ice in the 2025-26 season, all eyes look to the bottom six and what general manager Tom Fitzgerald needs to do there. Dawson Mercer, Erik Haula, and Paul Cotter can make up the third line as they are all signed through to at least the 2025-26 season. The issue lies with the fourth line. Six forwards on the Devils are currently not signed with New Jersey for the 2025-26 season. They will be UFAs or RFAs on July 1, whether or not New Jersey elects to sign them. Will the Devils re-sign some players or give players on the Utica Comets, the Devils’ AHL team, a chance at the NHL?

Several Comets players had their chance at a couple of NHL games, such as Mike Hardman, who played in two games and recorded one assist. Foote also played in seven regular season games and recorded an assist, but he will be an RFA come July 1. The Devils also need to account for the age of some of their current fourth-liners. Dowling is 34 with only 152 career games under his belt. Although he has played for the Devils for the past two years, his lack of impact on the ice could mean his time is up. Glass, a more recent addition to the Devils, as he was traded at the 2025 deadline, only played 14 regular season games but recorded seven points. At 25, Glass has established himself as a playmaker and could be a good target for a new contract. At the same point, once the free agency market opens, the Devils have plenty of forwards open to them for the taking. They have much to consider in restructuring their bottom-six.

Defense

Luke Hughes? – Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon – Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler – Johnathan Kovacevic?

Pending UFAs: Brian Dumoulin

Pending RFAs: Luke Hughes

It doesn’t seem like there is a world where Luke Hughes is not a Devil. As he is not eligible to receive an offer sheet, it is now a waiting game for when the Devils will re-sign him. However, he will probably look for a larger contract. While he was only making $925,000 the past three years, he will look to at least receive $1.5 million average annual value (AAV). With $12 million of cap space, the Devils will have to negotiate with Hughes to make sure there is enough left over to sign some forwards. It is not a matter of whether Hughes will sign, but when. Brett Pesce is Hughes’ partner on the blue line, and since he is signed until 2028-29, the Devils have their top pairing set.

It’s the same with Dougie Hamilton and Brenden Dillon; Dillon is signed through to 2026-27 and Hamilton is signed through to 2027-28. The second defense pairing is also set.

Although Jonas Siegenthaler missed a good portion of the regular season due to injury, he returned to the lineup in Game 3 of the playoffs. Unfortunately, this was the same game where Johnathan Kovacevic was injured, sustaining a knee injury that he had to have surgery for. It is unclear if he will be available for the start of the season, as he might still be recovering during this time. Once again, the Devils have to make a decision here. Do they re-sign Dumoulin, who helped the Devils while down a defenseman during Siegenthaler’s recovery time? Dumoulin played in 19 regular season games and recorded six points. Or, do the Devils go ahead and call up Simon Nemec, who has been itching for more NHL time? He played in 27 regular season games, recording four points and was a minus-10. However, he played four playoff games and recorded a goal and an assist. His goal just so happened to be the game-winner in Game 3. Could his playoff performance mean more NHL ice time for Nemec?

Goaltenders

Jacob Markstrom has one more year on his contract until he becomes a UFA in 2026-27. After his stellar performance for the Devils in the 2024-25 season, he is sure to start this upcoming season as well. The question is, who will back him up?

Jake Allen is a UFA on July 1. He stepped up to the plate when Markstrom was injured, becoming the starting goaltender without any questions asked. Nico Daws stepped up from Utica to back up Allen during this time. He played in six games and earned a record of 3-1-1. He even recorded his first shutout on Feb. 23 against the Nashville Predators.

Both Allen and Daws stepped up this season for the Devils. Was it enough for Allen to receive a new contract with the Devils, or will Daws be Markstrom’s backup goaltender?

Fitzgerald Needs to Set New Jersey Up for Success

Like all NHL teams, the Devils will be gunning for the playoffs once again in the 2025-26 season, especially after their first-round exit in the 2024-25 season. The Devils are a team full of young and scrappy players. Now, they need to find the right missing pieces to their puzzle to really unlock their success.