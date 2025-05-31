McDavid’s Moment? What’s at Stake in the Oilers-Panthers Stanley Cup Rematch?

The 2025 Stanley Cup Final is set, and it’s a sequel worthy of its billing: the Edmonton Oilers versus the Florida Panthers. On Sportsnet Central, Nick Kypreos joined Faizal Khamisa to break down what fans can expect from this highly anticipated showdown. From legacy implications for Connor McDavid to the lessons both teams bring from last year’s matchup, Kypreos offered insight into what could be a classic Final.

The Panthers & Oilers Series Will Be a Battle-Hardened Rematch

Kypreos noted that the Oilers and Panthers are coming into the series as battle-tested and well-rested. Florida has had a whole week off; Edmonton gets five days. While breaks like these can sometimes disrupt rhythm, Kypreos doesn’t think it’s a significant factor.

“Both these clubs have been on a collision course for six weeks,” Kypreos said. “They dismantled their respective opponents and are coming in with energy and confidence.”

Kypreos compared it to the 1994 New York Rangers-Vancouver Canucks Final, where rest didn’t necessarily tip the scales. Both teams are eager and ready to go—no signs of rust expected.

The Panthers Have Learned How to Win

Like forward Matthew Tkachuk, Panthers players were part of the team’s first deep playoff run two seasons ago. Kypreos noted that the early experience of losing was valuable but raw. Now, the Panthers come in seasoned and more composed.

“They came in raw and maybe a little excited, and didn’t win that one,” Kypreos recalled. “But they came back, prepared, and won the Cup.”

That growth is part of why Florida is a tough repeat contender. They know the stakes and the emotional discipline required to win.

The Oilers Are Deeper and More Prepared

That said, Kypreos believes this year’s Oilers team is vastly improved from the squad that lost in the 2024 Final.

“They’re a better, deeper team,” he shared. “There’s less reliance on just two or three guys to carry the weight.”

May 29, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; The Edmonton Oilers pose with the trophy after winning the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Of course, “those two or three guys” still matter—Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. But now, the Oilers have a fuller supporting cast, including a more reliable blue line and more stable goaltending. Kypreos credits the addition of Mattias Ekholm as a turning point. He gives Edmonton the kind of defensive presence it previously lacked.

Is McDavid’s Legacy on the Line?

When it comes to McDavid, the narrative gets weightier. He’s been the best player in the world for years, but his trophy case still lacks a Stanley Cup. Kypreos pointed out that other legends—Wayne Gretzky and Sidney Crosby—also lost their first Final before returning to win.

“There’s pressure on him to get this done,” Kypreos believed. “And if they don’t, what does that mean for his future?”

McDavid is eligible to negotiate a new contract as early as July. Another disappointment might prompt him to rethink his long-term future in Edmonton. This Final could be a defining moment—not just for his legacy, but also for the franchise’s direction.

Fans of Both the Oilers and Panthers Should Expect Physicality and Fire

Kypreos expects the series to be physical and intense. The Panthers will target Edmonton’s top stars, just as they did against Auston Matthews and Sebastian Aho in earlier rounds.

“They’re going to go right after the heart of the Oilers,” Kypreos warned. “But the Oilers have the supporting cast now to fight fire with fire.”

He also hinted at the possibility of veteran Corey Perry finding another spark in the Final—perhaps one last flash of playoff magic.

Kypreos Stanley Cup Prediction? “Pain.”

Quoting Rocky III, Kypreos laughed when asked for a prediction: “Pain.” It will be a bruising, hard-fought series between two elite teams that know what it takes to get here. He can’t wait, and shared his excitement for this particular Stanley Cup Final.

No matter who wins, this Stanley Cup Final promises high drama, star power, and the intensity that defines the sport at its best.