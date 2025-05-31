3 Underrated Blue Line Moves Fueling Oilers’ Stanley Cup Run

The Edmonton Oilers made three key moves this season when it comes to their blue line. Signing John Klingberg and trading for Jake Walman and Ty Emberson were incredibly astute decisions that have paid off in spades. Each has contributed in their own way before and during the playoffs, but their impact can’t be ignored.

John Klingberg: Has Lots Left in the Tank

John Klingberg was viewed as a risky signing when Bowman brought him aboard in mid-January. Battling chronic hip injuries and a forgettable stint with Toronto, the 32-year-old defenseman had become the kind of player no teams wanted to take a chance on. Bowman did.

The plan wasn’t to sign a stay-at-home defenseman outright. The Oilers felt they needed another puck-moving defenseman, and Bowman believed Klingberg still had something left to offer. He was right. Most teams wouldn’t have gone this route.

Things didn’t look promising after he suffered another minor injury, but Klingberg found his rhythm and has emerged as a top-four blueliner in the playoffs. Paired with fellow newcomer Jake Walman, Klingberg has often played over 20 minutes per night and ranks among the Oilers’ top defensemen in Grade A shot differential at even strength.

“He’s looking like his vintage self,” said Evan Bouchard. “It’s been awesome to see.”

May 25, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers defenseman John Klingberg (36) celebrates after he scores a power play goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period in game three of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Head coach Kris Knoblauch has praised Klingberg’s vision and transition ability, which have helped stabilize Edmonton’s blue line in the absence of injured veteran Mattias Ekholm. With Ekholm now back, the Oilers’ blue line is arguably as deep as it’s ever been.

It’s a remarkable comeback for a player who, just months ago, might have been done in the NHL for good. Klingberg has earned another contract for the upcoming season. It will be interesting to see what he costs to keep.

Jake Walman: The Big Deadline Deal That Worked

Of all Bowman’s stealth moves, the acquisition of Jake Walman may be the most remarkable. Detroit had dumped the 29-year-old and a second-round pick to San Jose just to clear his $3.4 million cap hit (at least, that’s the public excuse, as many believe something else happened in Detroit). Bowman later acquired him from the Sharks for Carl Berglund and a first-rounder — a price that now looks like a bargain.

The Walman addition came out of nowhere and has been a steady presence in Edmonton’s top four. His ability to skate and move the puck fits perfectly with the Oilers’ quick-strike style, and he’s logged heavy minutes next to Klingberg. The duo has formed a reliable pairing that has played a pivotal role in Edmonton’s run.

“Playing with McDavid and Draisaitl? That’s a dream,” Walman said earlier this month. “You just want to get them the puck in good spots.”

Walman’s confidence has grown game by game, and he’s been a critical part of keeping the team poised and calm, even when the Oilers get hemmed in. He can break the puck out by skating or passing, he’s got a howitzer of a shot, and he doesn’t mind mixing it up physically. He’s got one more season on his contract, too, making the price of a first-rounder a steal.

Ty Emberson: A Useful Player That Opened Up Options

Ty Emberson hasn’t been used much in these playoffs, but if the Oilers need another body, he or Troy Stecher can come in and play solid minutes without genuine concern that the Oilers will be in over their heads. Emberson was the piece Bowman got in the Cody Ceci trade. It was a cap move that became critical in his use of funds to acquire other pieces.

The Oilers like Emberson. The only reason he’s not being used more is because Edmonton is incredibly deep on the blue line.