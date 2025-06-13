3 Takeaways From Panthers’ Game 4 OT Loss to Oilers

The Florida Panthers dropped a 5-4 overtime decision to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 12. It was a back-and-forth, hard-fought battle that was reminiscent of the first two matches of the series. Still, it was a lost opportunity for the Panthers to take a commanding 3-1 lead. Florida squandered a 3-0 first-period lead and fell behind 4-3 before forcing overtime with a last-minute goal in the third period.

The team had been automatic under head coach Paul Maurice since 2023, going 31-0 when holding a lead at the end of the first or second period in a Stanley Cup Playoff game. However, the Oilers ended that streak in Game 1 and added another defeat to the Panthers’ ledger in Game 4. Edmonton has earned eight comeback victories this playoffs. While Florida’s mark of 33-2 is still an impressive track record for closing out contests, the two losses have resulted in an even series heading back to Edmonton for a pivotal Game 5 matchup on Saturday (June 14).

Tale of Two Periods

After the Panthers dominated Game 3 on Monday (June 9), the players expected the Oilers to come out flying in Game 4. Connor McDavid made an early dash for a scoring chance to start the contest, but it was all Panthers afterward. Florida had a 17-7 edge in shots and a 34-15 advantage in shot attempts in all situations during the first period while compiling 81.48 percent of the scoring chances and 86.67 percent of the high-danger scoring chances.

It looked like the Panthers might run away with a second straight victory, but the Oilers answered back in the second stanza. Edmonton scored three times on 17 shots to tie the game while controlling 72.73 percent of the scoring chances and 76.47 percent of the high-danger opportunities. The third period and overtime weren’t nearly as lopsided, with both teams getting shots and scoring chances. The Panthers had more high-danger opportunities in the third, while the Oilers had more in the extra session.

Barkov and Tkachuk Emerge Offensively

Aleksander Barkov didn’t have a point through the first three outings of the Stanley Cup Final, but he earned two helpers in Game 4. He got on the scoresheet at the 11:40 mark of the first period after winning a faceoff back to Matthew Tkachuk, who snapped a wrist shot past Stuart Skinner during a two-man advantage.

Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Tkachuk got another power-play marker late in the first frame after cashing in a rebound created by Sam Reinhart. Barkov earned his second assist of the game on the goal while quarterbacking the sequence from the boards. The Oilers got into penalty trouble early in Game 4, committing some careless stick infractions, and Florida made them pay with a pair of tallies. The Panthers had one power-play goal on 28 opportunities at home in the playoffs before the Cup Final. It’s been a different story versus the Oilers, though, as Florida has potted five goals on 15 chances in two contests.

Barkov has had his hands full with defensive responsibilities in the series, but his lack of production was noticeable. Despite contributing two assists in three previous contests versus the Oilers, the same can be said for Tkachuk. However, he broke out in Game 4 with a three-point performance. They have been the club’s most productive skaters since the 2024 Postseason, with Tkachuk supplying 43 points (13 goals, 30 assists) in 45 games and Barkov registering 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) in 45 appearances. Neither forward has looked all that healthy during another lengthy playoff run for the Panthers, but the team needs them firing on all cylinders with a second straight championship within reach.

Reinhart Comes up Clutch

Reinhart was another struggling star for the Panthers before providing back-to-back multi-point efforts. He had two assists and nine shots in five outings before notching one goal and one assist in Game 3 and one goal and two helpers in Game 4. The talented two-way forward lit the lamp on an odd sequence that was essentially a botched passing play. Tkachuk mishandled a feed, but the puck bounced back to Reinhart, who lit the lamp at 59:40 in the third period. The 29-year-old Reinhart netted the second-latest tying goal in Stanley Cup Final history. Corey Perry established the record in Game 2 (June 6), when he scored at 59:42, but the Panthers emerged victorious that night after getting a goal by Brad Marchand in double overtime.

However, Leon Draisaitl was the hero in Game 4. After being held without a shot attempt for 36:55 of playing time, dating back to Game 2, he ended up with four shots and the game-winning goal in Thursday’s contest. It’s an encouraging sign going into Game 5 that the Panthers’ top players seem to be rounding back into form. Still, more attention to detail is integral to prevent Draisaitl, McDavid, and Evan Bouchard from breaking the game wide open. That’s easier said than done, but it’s not like Florida hasn’t accomplished the feat before.

What Comes Next for the Panthers?

Sam Bennett came close to winning Game 4, but his shot hit the crossbar after Calvin Pickard got his glove on it. The Panthers and Oilers have been resilient during their respective playoff runs. The two teams have needed overtime in three of the four games in the Stanley Cup Final, and Game 5 should be another entry in what has been an entertaining matchup between evenly matched squads.

We’re down to a best-of-three to decide the winner of the Stanley Cup. The Panthers probably want to celebrate another championship on home ice, but going back on the road may be a blessing in disguise. The team has been much more successful away from Amerant Bank Arena this postseason, posting a 9-3 record compared to 5-4 at home.

