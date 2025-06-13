Islanders Have No Reasons Not to Draft Michael Misa First Overall

It’s still mock draft season, and that time of the year when fans and experts alike enjoy overthinking the prospects and how the draft will play out. The New York Islanders have the top pick and can take an elite prospect based on history, how general manager (GM) Mathieu Darche wants to build the team, or with the ceiling and floor of each player.

The majority of experts are leaning towards the Islanders selecting Matthew Schaefer, including the mock draft here at The Hockey Writers. He has the highest ceiling and is a game-changing defenseman. The Islanders can select him and build their blue line around a player who does it all.

This perception ignores how this draft doesn’t have a clear-cut choice at number one. On the contrary, this is one of the few draft classes where there isn’t a consensus top pick or a player who is labeled as a generational talent. Michael Misa has a great case to go with the top pick, and the Islanders have a few convincing reasons to take the elite center from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

Misa Doesn’t Have Any Red Flags

The other top prospects on the Islanders’ radar, aside from Misa, are Schaefer and James Hagens, another dynamic forward known for being the hometown kid. The latter two names have glaring weaknesses. The red flags will have a few teams out on them from the jump, and the Islanders could be one of those teams.

Hagens is a smaller skater, notably weighing 170 pounds. The Stanley Cup Playoffs are a reminder of the value of a power forward with size who does it all. A skilled forward is great, but at the end of the day, the skaters leading their teams to the Cup have that physical element to their game as well. Hagens, like Jack Hughes, looks like he’ll become a great regular-season skater with his speed and skill taking over games. Then the playoffs roll around, and he’ll get pushed around.

Schaefer’s big red flag is the collarbone injury, which will have some teams still on the fence. The pressing question during the combine was if the injury healed, and it sounded like it was (like he’d say anything else when asked about the injury, knowing his draft stock is on the line). The injury will likely not be an issue, especially in the long run. Yet, some teams will look at it and wonder if it will set him back if the collarbone is injured again. It’s worth keeping in mind that some players don’t return to form following a shoulder injury (like Josh Norris, who hasn’t been the same since).

Misa doesn’t have a glaring weakness that stands out. His defense isn’t great and could become an issue at the NHL level, but it’s not a red flag. On the contrary, Misa’s defense was better than most players at the OHL level. He’s the safe bet in this draft, and that’s only part of the reason he’s an intriguing player for the Islanders to select with the first pick.

Misa’s Upside Stands Out Among Forwards

This draft class has a handful of forwards with star potential. Hagens, Porter Martone, Anton Frondell, Brady Martin, and Caleb Desnoyers have made great cases to go in the top five, with each possessing a unique set of skills that can translate to the NHL. Yet, they are all a tier below Misa.

Michael Misa, Saginaw Spirit (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

It’s because of the ceiling that Misa has. He creates scoring chances and finds the back of the net on the rush or with great puck movement in the offensive zone, but more importantly, he can take over a game on any shift. Misa can become a top-of-the-league center if he hits his upside and someone the Islanders can build around.

In the playoffs, the teams with the game-changing forwards are in the Final. The Florida Panthers have Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett leading the way, while the Edmonton Oilers have Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who scored the game-winner in Game 4. To win the Cup, a center who does it all and can beat a defense that appears to have the answers is a must. Misa is that skater.

Darche Can Build the Islanders Down the Middle

The Islanders are looking to retool on the fly and build a new youth movement to eventually become the pillars of a great team. One of the key qualities for any retool is a center who plays well at both ends and has that extra spark offensively. Misa checks all the boxes, and the Islanders can draft him to build through the top six.

Darche took over as GM with hopes of building up the farm system, giving the Islanders a pipeline to constantly add talent to the NHL roster. With the Cole Eiserman selection and the Calum Ritchie addition, the Islanders already have a few skaters in their forward unit, but not a franchise-altering talent like Misa.

The Islanders also must help the defense, especially in the long run. They don’t have a great defenseman in their farm system, certainly not a game-changing talent like Schaefer. However, Misa gives the Islanders a handful of forwards to build around, and Darche can target the defense position in the future. It’s one way to build for the future, and it makes Misa a prospect the Islanders must consider.