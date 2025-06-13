Buffalo Sabres’ Ideal 2025 Offseason

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: the Buffalo Sabres are facing a critical offseason. Fresh off its 14th consecutive season missing the playoffs, the franchise is facing turmoil like never before. A 15th straight failure likely means starting over again, something that the franchise can’t afford.

With everyone focused on a multitude of questions, what would the ideal offseason look like? Keep in mind that this isn’t the EA Sports NHL franchise where a half-dozen trades can change things. That said, a few key moves could have the Sabres looking and feeling different next season.

Re-Sign J.J. Peterka and Ryan McLeod

The talk surrounding J.J. Peterka is far from positive at the moment, but the Sabres absolutely have to sign the young winger. He is a core piece for the Sabres, and trading him would indicate that there are no serious plans to make the playoffs anytime in the near future.

Nailing down his value is tough, partially because he may not be keen to sign a long-term deal. If he goes for a bridge deal, something around $6.5 million for two years might be enough. Ideally, the Sabres sign him for around $8 million per season for 5-6 years, locking him down and getting him at a rate that could be a bargain as soon as next season.

JJ Peterka, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Signing Ryan McLeod should be a bit easier. McLeod, traded to the Sabres in exchange for prospect Matt Savoie, was a home run for the Sabres. He registered a career-high 20 goals, 33 assists, and 53 points, showing excellent speed and two-way playmaking ability.

He’s coming off a breakout season, his first with Buffalo, and will do better than the $3 million average annual value (AAV) that most outlets had him projected for. The Sabres will likely need to go around $4 million AAV to nab him, ideally for four or five years. With those two locked down, the Sabres can focus on other areas.

Trade for Rasmus Andersson

The Sabres have dire need on defense. They need not only a quality right-handed shot, but someone with experience and a strong presence in their own zone. Rather than taking a swing offensively at someone who is a long shot like Mitch Marner, the Sabres could find an upgrade to play next to either Rasmus Dahlin or Owen Power.

The market is going to be competitive for Rasmus Andersson. The 28-year-old has 50-point potential, and he’s capable of being a top-four defensive-minded player with a little bit of pop. That’s massively in demand, so the Sabres will have to overpay.

Given the semi-rebuild status of the Flames, the 9th overall pick and center Noah Ostlund could do the trick. The Sabres have a ton of draft and prospect capital to spare, even if the move would be an overpay. With the cap going up, the Sabres could then sign Andersson to an extension to upgrade one of their top four slots.

Trade for Marco Rossi

The Sabres have far too many intriguing pieces and not enough proven pieces. The Minnesota Wild and Marco Rossi can’t seem to come to an agreement on a new contract, which has Rossi – fresh off a 60-point season – as one of the top trade targets this offseason.

Marco Rossi, Minnesota Wild (Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images)

The Sabres enter the 2025-26 season with Josh Norris and Jiri Kulich as arguably the top two centers. Trading for Rossi would give them a top-line playmaker to go next to Tage Thompson, something they could greatly benefit from.

Because the Wild aren’t looking for the classic “picks and prospects” package, management will have to get creative. Could a package of Jack Quinn, Mattias Samuelsson and a third-round pick do the job? If so, then the Sabres would need to sign the restricted free agent with a deal falling somewhere in the five-year/$35 million range.

The Sabres Can No Longer Afford to Stand Pat

The simple fact of the matter is that the Sabres cannot afford to be conservative. Aggression is needed to make an impact, even if it means giving up multiple prospects and picks. They shouldn’t necessarily empty the cupboard, but it is time to take advantage of these assets.

Sitting back, signing an average free agent, and holding their draft position would be a loss for the Sabres. More importantly, it will only add to the mounting pressure brought on by the need to end the playoff drought. Inaction is as good as guaranteeing a 15th consecutive losing season.