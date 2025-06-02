3 Matchups That Will Decide the Stanley Cup Final

The Stanley Cup Final is only a few days away, and the expectation is for a series to remember. Last year’s matchup went the distance and could have gone either way, with the Florida Panthers squeaking out a 2-1 win in Game 7. The Panthers are back and face an Edmonton Oilers team looking for revenge and hoping to close the gap.

There are plenty of star players throughout both lineups and multiple matchups will decide how this series plays out. Some on-ice matchups in particular stand out, and if one team wins them, they will likely go on to win the Cup. So, let’s dive into three between the Oilers and the Panthers.

McDavid & Draisaitl vs. Barkov, Reinhart & Panthers Top Six

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are unstoppable together, something the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights learned firsthand. They take over games, especially in the offensive end, with the duo racking up 13 goals and 38 assists in the playoff run. The Panthers can’t stop them but they can limit the duo, and it starts with Aleksander Barkov.

Barkov did a great job limiting McDavid in Game 6 and Game 7 in last year’s Final, making a last-minute case for the Conn Smythe Trophy in the process. So, he’ll probably be matched up against McDavid. It also helps that Sam Reinhart, who has played great defense all season and is a Selke Trophy nominee, is on Barkov’s line, allowing them to limit the Oilers and their star power.

Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers makes a save against Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of the Edmonton Oilers during the first period in Game One of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The question is how the Panthers adjust, if at all, if the Oilers split McDavid and Draisaitl? The initial thought is that they’ll move Reinhart to match up with Draisaitl but that doesn’t make sense, especially since it hurts the team in the offensive end. Instead, the Panthers will take their chances with the Sam Bennett-led line or even the Anton Lundell line, both of which are looking great defensively.

The extra layer to this matchup is the other end of the ice, or when the Panthers have the puck. Barkov, Reinhart, and Carter Verhaeghe are just a few of the skaters who can create open looks on the net and find easy shots in the offensive zone off of cross-ice and centering passes. The Oilers will look to limit them, and it starts with the stars, notably McDavid and Draisaitl, patrolling the middle of the ice and breaking up passes.

Panthers Dirty-Area Goals vs. Skinner & Oilers Defense

The Panthers can take over on offense when the game slows down with Matthew Tkachuk and the other forwards powering to the net and finishing scoring chances. They want pucks near the net where they can allow the size and physical play of their forwards to finish a few scoring chances.

The thing is, this rendition of the Oilers can stop that. Darnell Nurse is a bigger defenseman who cleans up pucks, and Mattias Ekholm, who is back in the lineup after missing multiple weeks to injury, prevents those chances as well. Stuart Skinner will also cover up the puck, preventing the Panthers from finding second chances.

It’s why the Panthers might pivot in this series and not only find ways to break through, but also generate shots from the faceoff dots and tough angles. Tkachuk, Bennett, and Brad Marchand will look for dirty-area goals, but won’t bang their heada into the wall to find them. It’s where the Panthers’ shooters can make the difference.

Forecheck vs. Puck Movement

This will decide the series in both ends of the ice. This matchup will be a physical one, with the forechecking and hard hits that jar the puck loose standing out. The question is which team can handle the heat, withstand it, and then move the puck up the ice to set up the offense.

The Oilers adjusted their roster with this in mind. They have the defensemen who can move the puck up the ice with the Jake Walman and John Klingberg additions to go along with Evan Bouchard. Then there’s also McDavid, who, when needed, will handle the puck up the defensive zone and go end-to-end. It’s why this series could be where Bennett and Tkachuk will be asked to play at another level.

On the other end of the ice, the Oilers added more of a forechecking presence to prepare for this series, but is it good enough? Can Evander Kane, Corey Perry, and Connor Brown make up for Zach Hyman’s absence, who was a great scorer on the wing and the top forechecker on the team? If not, the Panthers will have a distinct advantage that will allow them to set up their offense.

Other Matchups That Will Decide This Series

The power play for both teams will make a big difference. Both teams are disciplined, or more accurately, they won’t take many careless penalties. So, if the Oilers or the Panthers are on the man advantage, they must take advantage. These are the situations where Bouchard can make his mark, and similarly, the Panthers defensemen must get pucks to the net from the blue line. The shots from the point will not only result in a few goals but also create chaos near the goal.

Then there’s the goaltending duel between Sergei Bobrovsky and Skinner. Bobrovsky has the reputation of delivering for the Panthers, and he gives them an edge in this series. However, Skinner has closed the gap and proved he can shut down anyone in the playoffs. Both goaltenders have looked great in recent starts and it is why they go save for save with one another.