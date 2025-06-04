2025 Stanley Cup Final Predictions

The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs are here, the first three rounds are behind us, and two teams remain. The writers at The Hockey Writers took a poll on the second-round matchups and cast their votes on who they think will win each series, how many games, and the series MVP (most valuable player).

Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Predictions

Edmonton Oilers: 75% of votes

Florida Panthers: 25% of votes

A rematch from the 2024 Stanley Cup Final is set to be a fantastic series. Both teams have made improvements from last season, both have dominated their path to this point, and both are hungry for a Stanley Cup in their own ways. The vote leaning towards the Oilers is sensible. They are looking for their first and may be more determined, but how can anybody count out the Panthers?

EDM in 7 Games: 50%

FLA/EDM in 6 Games: 25%

This series has no business finishing in less than six games. The Oilers have taken huge strides in their team defense, and while the forwards aren’t producing at the ridiculous rate as they were last season, they have a lot more depth scoring in these playoffs. As for the Panthers, they have gotten a bit better in every spot, but they have really stuck to their identity of being really good defensively, and embracing the rat mentality.

Conn Smythe Winner

Of course, the winner of the series will have a factor in this prediction, but here are the top three players in voting.

1. Connor McDavid

Having the best player in the league, who won the Conn Smythe last season, as the top vote-earner is no surprise to anybody. Connor McDavid has been his typical self in the playoffs this year, and if he leads the Oilers to their first Stanley Cup in the salary cap era, he will certainly be the Conn Smythe winner.

2. Sergei Bobrovsky

Again, like McDavid, no shock to see Sergei Bobrovsky here. He has dominated the playoffs, and has allowed just 12 goals in his last nine games. He has been completely shutting the door since going down against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and has made it look easy at times.

3. Leon Draisaitl, Sam Bennett, Stuart Skinner

All three of these players fell far behind in votes, but all tied for third. Stuart Skinner has a chance to steal the Conn Smythe from McDavid and Bobrovsky if he continues his unbelievable play, and Sam Bennett and Leon Draisaitl will have to put on quite a show to take that trophy home.