Hurricanes Offseason Wishlist #4: Ryan Donato Rounding Out Summer Moves

As we round out the “Hurricanes Offseason Wishlist” series, the Carolina Hurricanes have a few options to bolster their roster for next season. If they want to sign some big names to build around, i.e., Mitch Marner or Nikolaj Ehlers, they will need to add players who can make an impact while giving them cap flexibility. In that case, they should look at center/winger Ryan Donato.

Keeping the Chicago to Raleigh Pipeline Alive

Donato had a career season across the board for the struggling Chicago Blackhawks. He finished with new highs in goals (31), assists (31), and points (62). His 31 goals would have ranked second on the Hurricanes, behind Seth Jarvis (32) and third on the team in points behind Jarvis and Sebastian Aho (74). To put up a career season on the last-place team in the Central Division speaks volumes to what Doanto could do on a contending team. The question is, though, can Donato replicate that performance after eclipsing the 60-point mark for the first time in his career?

In Carolina, he could play on the wing or at center, depending on matchups or strategy. Doanto averaged 16:19 of ice time and had a 17% shooting percentage. Furthermore, he had five power-play goals and 14 power-play points. He also played some minutes with Taylor Hall in Chicago this season before Hall was traded to the Hurricanes. If there is anyone who can help Donato transition to the ‘Canes’ style, it’s Hall, who signed a three-year deal after the first round of the 2025 NHL Playoffs.

Doanto could slide onto the second line alongside Jarvis, Andrei Svechnikov, or even Hall, depending on what head coach Rod Brind’Amour wants to do with his lines. He can also score on the power play, so adding him to the second unit might be worth considering. He can be relied on in any situation. Depending on the contract situation is for Donato, he is only 29 years old and could fit within the same age as Aho and Jaccob Slavin in their late 20s. Adding someone like Donato could bring an extra dynamic within an rleady tight group of players in Carolina

Ryan Donato, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

AFP Analytics has projected Doanto to sign a three-year, $12.62 million deal this offseason. The annual average value (AAV) would be $4.260 million per season and 4.41% of a team’s cap space. The Hurricanes have $28.4 million to work with, and if they add Marner and Vladislav Gravrikov (as we’ve mentioned in this series), that is plenty of money to bring in Donato.

He just finished up his two-year, $2 million AAV deal with the Blackhawks, making him an unrestricted free agent this summer. Going up from $2 million to $4.260 million is worth it for a player who could bring a much-needed scoring touch to the second line. The Hurricanes could even go up to $5 million AAV if they wanted to make sure they land Donato.

Rounding Out Four Possible Additions to the Hurricanes’ Roster

There are many routes the Hurricanes could take this offseason to build the roster, but adding Donato, along with other players mentioned in this wishlist series, Marner, Gavrikov, and Marco Rossi, would be their best chance at becoming a Stanley Cup contender in 2025-26. These four players would leave the Hurricanes roughly $518,430 in cap space.

With $28.4 million in cap space and 21 picks over the next three drafts, there are many ways to load up the Hurricanes’ roster this offseason. Hurricanes fans have a lot to look forward to this summer.