Rangers’ Top 3 Priorities This Offseason

After a disastrous campaign in which the New York Rangers missed the playoffs, the focus now shifts to one of the most important offseasons in franchise history. The Rangers have an aging core that isn’t going anywhere. Mika Zibanejad has a no-movement clause through 2030. J.T. Miller’s runs through 2028 before turning into a 15-team no-trade list. Chris Kreider, Artemi Panarin, Igor Shesterkin, Adam Fox, Will Borgen, Carson Soucy, and Vincent Trocheck all have no trade protections next season. The core is locked in.

Now, management must find them the support they need to make a push for the Stanley Cup. Here are the team’s top three priorities this summer.

Priority #1: Re-sign Will Cuylle

Will Cuylle had 45 points this season and is a restricted free agent (RFA). The Rangers need to get an extension done soon. Offer sheets haven’t been a real threat in the past, but that changed when the St. Louis Blues went after Edmonton Oilers Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway last offseason. Now it’s on the table. The Rangers don’t have unlimited cap space, and a team with room could realistically make it tough or impossible for them to match.

Will Cuylle of the New York Rangers celebrates after scoring a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period in Game 4 of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Cuylle earned top-six minutes and power-play time this season. The Rangers should not waste time with a bridge deal. If Cuylle keeps developing the way he has, a long-term contract will look like a steal in a few years.

Priority #2: Fixing the Blue Line

The Rangers’ defense struggled this season and wasn’t good enough. They leaked chances, couldn’t generate offense, and failed to keep the puck out of their net. They have one true puck-mover in Fox, and K’Andre Miller has been far too inconsistent to lock down the number-two role. Soucy was a disaster. General manager Chris Drury made a great add in Borgen, who looks like he can be a steady top-four piece, but he’s not enough.

Now, the team has decisions to make. Will Braden Schneider finally get a real shot at top-four minutes? Will they trade Miller, who’s an RFA? Who plays next to Fox on the top pair? There are some good prospects in the pipeline, like Drew Fortescue and E.J. Emery, but both are at least a year away. The Rangers need a fix now. The answer will either have to come through a trade or in free agency.

Priority #3: Making Space for the Youth

The Rangers have two young forwards who are ready to help. Cuylle put up 45 points, played on the penalty kill, and showed he could be a productive piece in the top nine. Gabe Perreault played his first five games, and even though he didn’t have any points, he showed flashes of his offensive prowess. He has the kind of vision and skill the forward group could benefit from. But for them to take the next step, there has to be room for them to play meaningful minutes.

The Rangers roster has a lot of experience, but to keep moving forward, the team needs to find a way to create space. That might mean moving a veteran or shifting responsibilities to make the lineup more flexible. However it happens, the opportunity needs to be there. The Rangers have watched too many prospects go by the wayside.

What Comes Next

The Rangers head into this offseason at a crossroads. They have players with playoff experience. They have a new head coach in Mike Sullivan who has won three Stanley Cups. They have young players who are ready for big minutes. But after the failure that was last season, the question is whether that was a fluke or the beginning of the end of this era in Rangers history.