Panthers’ Road Success Must Come Through to Win Second Stanley Cup

The Florida Panthers enter the final test in their quest to become the first team to win back-to-back Stanley Cups since the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021. After defeating the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 in the Eastern Conference Final, they face off against the Edmonton Oilers in a rematch from last season’s Stanley Cup Final starting Wednesday night.

A big reason the Panthers got to this point has been their success on the road. In every single series they’ve played this postseason, they had to start in their opponent’s barn. For some teams, that can be an issue. But Florida has stepped up to the challenge and walked away victorious.

Panthers Have Been Road Warriors in These Playoffs

The Panthers have gone on to borderline humiliate opponents in their own arenas all playoffs long. On the road, the team is 8-2 compared to 4-3 at home at Amerant Bank Arena. This includes all three of their series-clinching wins.

In those road games, they’ve outscored their opponents 48-21. This includes multiple six-goal games against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs. If they start finding the back of the net, it’s going to be a problem for Connor McDavid and company.

Some Forwards Thrive in Opposing Barns

Some Panthers’ forwards use the opponent’s arena as a way to fuel them. A perfect example is forward Sam Bennett. He is currently tied for the team lead in road points with 12 (nine goals, three assists). This includes a game-winning goal against the Lightning in Game 5 to seal the series. It also helps that he is considered a controversial figure to fans of certain teams due to his play style.

Another is Eetu Luostarinen. He is the co-leader in road points with four goals and eight assists with a plus-11 rating. He has come to life on his line with fellow Finn Anton Lundell and newcomer Brad Marchand. In total, seven Panther forwards have at least 10 points on the road in these playoffs.

Winning on the Road has Gotten Panthers Far

While their road record in these playoffs definitely speaks for itself, there is a noticeable pattern Florida has shown. In every postseason series, they’ve advanced thanks to winning two or more road games.

Even in last year’s postseason, in all but two playoff series they won at least two road games, with one of those being a series-clincher against the Boston Bruins. The season prior, they also won at least two road games in all but one series. It shows that being they away team doesn’t scare them.

Panthers Mission: Get the Split in Edmonton

Ultimately, it comes down to this: the Panthers need to find a way to steal at least one of their next two games in Edmonton. Considering they are facing a team hungry to avenge last season’s defeat, walking into Rogers Place and grabbing a win will not be an easy task.

But over the last three postseasons, the Panthers have gone into very hostile buildings and come out victorious multiple times. It’s almost as if they welcome the challenge. If they can complete that first task, the goal of repeating could be in their grasp.