4 Underrated Forward Deals Fueling the Oilers’ Stanley Cup Run

Edmonton Oilers’ general manager Stan Bowman’s first offseason at the helm wasn’t defined by splashy moves or blockbuster trades. Instead, his fingerprints are all over this Stanley Cup Finals roster because he identified undervalued assets with upside, and in each case, the bet has paid off.

While Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl remain the cornerstones of the franchise, other additions at forward helped turn the Oilers into a complete, deep, and balanced contender. Credit will always go to the big guns for doing what they’re supposed to and are paid big money to do. That said, here’s a look at four key moves the GM made up front that have paid off in spades.

Vasily Podkolzin: A Relentless Grinder for the Oilers

Vasily Podkolzin, once a top-10 pick by Vancouver, arrived in Edmonton last August with minimal thought given to the move. The Canucks essentially bailed on the 23-year-old winger, and Bowman swooped in, acquiring him for a modest fourth-round pick after the Oilers lost Dylan Holloway to an offer sheet.

Podkolzin’s regular season numbers — eight goals and 24 points — were unspectacular, but his impact went far beyond the scoresheet. He quickly earned praise for other reasons, including his practice efforts, high motor, physicality, and defensive responsibility. In the regular season, he knocked out Nashville’s Jeremy Lauzon, which got his name out there rather quickly. From there, he played all 82 regular-season games, finding a way to impact the game, even if he wasn’t scoring. In the playoffs, he’s brought the same edge and then some.

“He’s a dog,” one Oilers show host joked. “He chases down everything.” Oilers players have said the same.

Podkolzin’s ability to retrieve pucks, lay in the body, disrupt opposing breakouts, and muck it up as a net-front presence has made him a valuable complement on Leon Draisaitl’s line. His relentless work ethic — often the first on the ice and last off — has not gone unnoticed. “Every shift he’s giving us everything.”

Kasperi Kapanen: From the Waiver-Wire to Overtime Hero

Kasperi Kapanen’s NHL career seemed to be one bad break away from over when the St. Louis Blues placed him on waivers in the fall. The former 22nd overall pick had struggled to find consistency across stints with Toronto, Pittsburgh, and St. Louis. But Bowman saw inexpensive untapped potential, and for the cost of a waiver claim, the Oilers gave him one last shot.

Perhaps plucking a player from St. Louis after the Blues plucked two Oilers via offer sheets was a coincidence. If not, the Oilers are smiling right now.

May 27, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers right wing Kasperi Kapanen (42) celebrates after he scores an empty net goal to seal the Oilers victory over the Dallas Stars during the third period in game four of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Initially a healthy scratch in the postseason, Kapanen was inserted into the lineup against Vegas in Game 4 when Knoblauch wanted more speed and physicality. The gamble paid off. Kapanen has since played inspired hockey, tallying three goals — including a dramatic overtime winner in Game 5 against the Golden Knights — and providing much-needed energy in the bottom six.

He’s going to be asked to do more than he’s likely ever done with Zach Hyman out of the lineup, and he seems up to the challenge. He’s got energy to burn, and his Hits/60 rank the third-best on the Oilers behind Podkolzin and Hyman.

Other Notable Additions: Trent Frederic and Evander Kane?

While Trent Frederic hasn’t exploded since he arrived from the Boston Bruins, perhaps his best is yet to come. He’s physical, steady, and a solid depth piece that could become critical if depth becomes a concern. When asked to play higher in the lineup, he can. He’s versatile and understands that no role is too small. Frederic is a pending UFA at the end of the season. He’s got this series against the Florida Panthers to show the Oilers he’s worth keeping.

We’ll also give credit to Bowman for waiting on Evander Kane. Most of the season, it wasn’t clear what the Oilers were up to. Was Kane ready? Was he not? Only Bowman and other Oilers executives behind the scenes seemed to trust their plan. Almost everyone else doubted it. The Oilers didn’t rush Kane back; they kept his cap space open until the very end of the LTIR period before making their moves. Kane has returned and has been a tremendous asset to the Edmonton Oilers.