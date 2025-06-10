“Our Best Is Coming”: McDavid with Warning After Oilers’ Meltdown

Following a crushing 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid addressed the media with a mix of frustration and determination. The defeat, which now gives the Panthers a 2-1 series lead, marked the lowest point for Edmonton in these playoffs since going down two games to zero in the opening round against the Los Angeles Kings. Edmonton failed to meet the level of play from the Panthers in Game 3, making Game 4 a pivotal game in the series.

McDavid, known for his poise… that is, until things get iffy like they did in last season’s Final, didn’t shy away from acknowledging the Oilers have to be better. “Not our best at all. I don’t think our best has shown up all series long, but it’s coming,” he said postgame. He added that the team needed to “Shift the focus to find a way to get a win in Game 4.”

When asked if the team was at the same level of desperation as last season when his blow-up in the locker room went viral, he didn’t hint that the team was there yet, but they know how important Game 4 is. They either secure a win and return to Edmonton tied, or they fall behind 3-1 in the series.

What Does The “Best” Look Like From the Oilers?

McDavid himself was held off the scoresheet, and his self-awareness is likely key to turning things around. His Finals production (at least in terms of goal scoring) is under scrutiny, and he might be guilty of trying to do too much, something that happens when the other team is dictating play and he feels the need to take over.

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) reacts against the Florida Panthers during the first period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

The Oilers’ captain finished the night with two shots and no points, losing the puck several times while trying to break through numerous defenders. It was the first time since December 3 that neither McDavid nor Leon Draisaitl registered a point in a game they both played. For a team leaning heavily on its superstar core, that’s a problem and a symbol of just how stifling the Panthers were, frustrating the Oilers, who never found their rhythm.

Stephen A Smith of First Take wondered at what point it is time to hold McDavid accountable.

“Thirteen shots. No goals. Zero, nothing, in the Stanley Cup? … When do you get to hold a superstar accountable, if not under these conditions?”

McDavid Is Not About To Throw Away Another Stanley Cup Final Opportunity

McDavid’s pursuit of his first Stanley Cup has been a long, very public journey. The stakes this year are amplified not only by his past heartbreak, most notably the seven-game loss to these same Panthers in the 2024 Final, but also by the weight he places upon himself to lead his team to better performances than the one they displayed on Monday night.

Related: Team Drops Out of Marner Race, & More NHL Rumors

Game 3 was ugly in more ways than one. The contest saw a total of 140 combined penalty minutes — the most in a Stanley Cup Final game in 39 years and the fourth-highest all-time — as emotions boiled over. He didn’t mind the fight or the pushback, but Edmonton’s inability to generate consistent offense or counteract what the Panthers were doing is a problem.

The Oilers looked outmatched, both physically and mentally. The team needs to find a way to break the pressure from Florida’s forecheck, which means breaking out of the zone with speed, generating scoring chances, and avoiding penalties that could be detrimental. McDavid admitted that it’s hard to find a game when you have to play half of the first period shorthanded.

The Oilers now find themselves in a near-must-win situation heading into Game 4. McDavid and the rest of the team have 48 hours to figure out where their game went. If they don’t find it, they could be in trouble.