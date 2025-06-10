Maple Leafs Shouldn’t Target Brad Marchand This Offseason

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be going through some massive changes this summer, as they are preparing for the worst, as they may lose both Mitchell Marner and John Tavares to free agency. If both players opt to test the open market to see what their worth is to some other teams, it leaves the Maple Leafs with a lot of money to spend, but they will have to find the proper replacements if they want to find success in the 2025-26 season.

Related: Maple Leafs Talked Marner Trade With Golden Knights Last Summer

Brad Marchand, who is 37 years old, is currently trying to win the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers as they try to take down the Edmonton Oilers for a second straight season. This season, Marchand scored 23 goals and added 28 assists for 51 points through 71 games split between the Panthers and Boston Bruins. After being shockingly traded to the Panthers at the 2025 Trade Deadline, he notched four points in 10 games. This postseason, he has scored eight goals and added 10 assists for 18 points through 20 games, maintaining just under a point-per-game average.

Brad Marchand, Florida Panthers (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Marchand wouldn’t be a bad addition for any team looking to add veteran depth and playoff experience, but with the situation the Maple Leafs are in, they shouldn’t go after him. He is likely looking to sign the final contract of his career, which will be a three-year deal, and will likely be looking for around $7.5 million annually. While he is worth it for contending teams looking to get over the hump and make a push for a championship, the Maple Leafs are trying to replace two of the league’s strongest forwards, and Marchand isn’t quite the perfect replacement.

Stronger Options Will Be Available This Summer

If Marchand’s asking price comes down to a reasonable amount and he’s willing to take less to try and win with the Maple Leafs, then by all means, they should look at trying to bring him in. If not, there are stronger options available. Nikolaj Ehlers and Brock Boeser both seem poised to hit the open market this summer and could have a hefty asking price, but their offensive production could replace what Marner was able to provide. Tavares is a veteran two-way forward, and they can likely find a more affordable option this offseason.

Matt Duchene is the same age as Tavares and will likely ask for less, while providing about the same production at both ends of the ice. Ryan Donato is 29 years old, and while there were rumors that he would be re-signing with the Chicago Blackhawks, that hasn’t happened yet, and he could be another solid option. Sam Bennett might be their best option if he leaves the Panthers, though. He is an elite two-way forward who has proven he can elevate his play in the playoffs, which is something the Maple Leafs’ depth has lacked for quite some time.

Someone is going to pay a pretty penny to sign Marchand this offseason. There will likely be a bidding war for his services, especially if he helps the Panthers win their second straight Stanley Cup. While the Maple Leafs could revisit signing him if they don’t get who they want right away, he shouldn’t be their main target heading into free agency, and they definitely shouldn’t panic and overpay him just because they want a big-name player added to their lineup with their superstars gone.

As the 2024-25 postseason moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.