Canadiens’ Hutson Wins 2025 Calder Memorial Trophy

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson has won the Calder Memorial Trophy for the NHL’s rookie of the year.

The now 21 year old second-round 2022 pick recorded 66 points in 82 games from the back end (six goals, 60 assists) to lead NHL rookies in scoring. The left-shooter, who finished seventh in points among defensemen league wide, was key to the Canadiens’ surprising playoff berth and added five assists in five postseason games.

Lane Hutson remporte le trophée Calder 2025 à titre de recrue de l’année dans la LNH! 🏆



Lane Hutson wins the 2025 Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s rookie of the year!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ezBwoovXpr — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 10, 2025

The Michigan-born product won the award handily with 1,832 points and 165 of 191 first-place votes. Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf finished second with 1,169 points while San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini finished third with 1,104 points.

Hutson is the first Canadien to win the Calder since goaltender Ken Dryden won it in 1972.