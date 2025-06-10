Canadiens’ Hutson Wins 2025 Calder Memorial Trophy

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson has won the Calder Memorial Trophy for the NHL’s rookie of the year.
The now 21 year old second-round 2022 pick recorded 66 points in 82 games from the back end (six goals, 60 assists) to lead NHL rookies in scoring. The left-shooter, who finished seventh in points among defensemen league wide, was key to the Canadiens’ surprising playoff berth and added five assists in five postseason games.
The Michigan-born product won the award handily with 1,832 points and 165 of 191 first-place votes. Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf finished second with 1,169 points while San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini finished third with 1,104 points.
Related: 5 Ways Canadiens’ 2024-25 Season Was a Raging Success (Besides the Playoffs)
Hutson is the first Canadien to win the Calder since goaltender Ken Dryden won it in 1972.