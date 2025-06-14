3 Keys to Oilers Defeating Panthers in Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

The Stanley Cup Final is now a best-of-three after the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 in overtime to tie the series at two. This series is turning into an all-time classic, and thankfully, we are guaranteed at least two more games. It was another tough start for the road team in Game 4, as they trailed 3-0 after the first period. However, like so many times this season, the Oilers battled back and took a 4-3 lead, before Sam Reinhart forced overtime with 20 seconds remaining. But Leon Draisaitl was the hero, scoring his record-breaking fourth overtime winner this postseason.

The Oilers regained home ice advantage and will look to take a 3-2 series lead on Saturday, June 14, in front of an electric Rogers Place crowd. To do so, here are three keys to victory.

Key #1: Stay Disciplined

This one’s obvious, but the Oilers must stay out of the box. It was a key to victory in the last game, but didn’t come to fruition, especially in the first period. The Panthers went 2-for-4 on the man advantage in Game 4, including scoring on a 5-on-3 opportunity. Edmonton’s poor discipline and underwhelming penalty kill allowed Florida to take an early 2-0 lead. This will continue to be a key until they figure it out.

Related: 5 Takeaways From Oilers’ Game 4 Overtime Win Against Panthers

Evander Kane took another high-sticking penalty, his fourth stick infraction in the last three games. He’s becoming a liability, and he needs to control his stick. Head coach Kris Knoblauch sat him on the bench, and he was demoted to the fourth line when he did play. The power forward is a valuable player, but he can’t continue to take needless penalties because it hurts the team.

The Oilers are deep, so by staying out of the box, they can roll four lines and get into a rhythm. This gets everyone into the game, especially Draisaitl, since he doesn’t kill penalties. Edmonton is a great 5-on-5 team, so they need to stay at even strength for as long as possible. They out-scored the Panthers 4-1 at 5-on-5 in Game 4. Slowing the game down with penalties only benefits Florida.

Key #2: Play With Pace

What does it mean to “play with pace?” It means that the Oilers need to be the aggressor, play on their toes, dictate play, and use their speed. Florida has an elite forecheck, so it’s important to make quick decisions with the puck in the defensive zone and break out effectively. Florida’s defence loves to pinch, so Edmonton can create odd-man rushes if they make smart and quick plays with the puck.

Their speed is their most valuable asset, so use it. They’ve been too passive, especially out of the gates, so they must start on time and dictate the play, hopefully resulting in an early lead. Especially playing at home, it’s crucial to get the crowd into the game. That’s done by using their speed and tenacity to create scoring chances and cause chaos in front of the netminder. They must play with a high tempo and lots of energy.

“We wanted to come out strong tonight, but they put us on our heels early, and we were lollygagging around. It’s certainly not the time to lollygag around, especially after getting spanked in Game 3,” Draisaitl stated during his postgame media availability after Game 4. It’s imperative to start the game on time, play with intensity, and force Florida to match your pace. When the Oilers are on their game, not many teams can keep up, so if Edmonton plays fast, they will have success.

Key #3: Shoot High

The key to beating Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is to shoot high. He has incredible leg strength and lateral movement, so not many shots will beat him low, unless he’s fooled, like he was on Draisaitl’s overtime winner.

Corey Perry had a glorious chance in tight during the third period of Game 4, but he wasn’t able to elevate the puck, so Bobrovsky made a great left pad save. Connor McDavid had a highlight-reel chance, deking around the defenders, but he also couldn’t get the puck in the air, resulting in another great save.

Jun 12, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) defends against Edmonton Oilers right wing Corey Perry (90)during the third period in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The four goals scored by the visitors in regulation were all elevated to some degree. The first two went upstairs, over Bobrovsky’s shoulder, the third one was elevated over the right pad, and the fourth goal went over the glove. So, the book is out on the Panthers’ netminder. Shoot high if you can, and good things will happen, as we saw in Game 4.

The Oilers are two wins away from lifting Lord Stanley. Can they finally end Canada’s 32-year Cup drought?