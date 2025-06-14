Ottawa Senators’ 2025-26 Measures of Success

This season was a success for the Ottawa Senators by the only measure that mattered – making the playoffs. It didn’t matter that they lost in the first round to the unholy Toronto Maple Leafs. All was forgiven because they had finally exorcised the demons that had kept them out of the postseason for seven long years.

Yet surely the Senators know that forgiveness will give way to expectations that next season they will take the proverbial “next step” toward bringing hockey’s holy grail back to Ottawa. The Senators’ new ownership and management are popular in Bytown, but the pressure on them and their team to deliver results will only build.

So, what will success for the team look like next season? Here’s a look at how they could be judged.

Senators Must Be Top 3 Team in Atlantic Division in 2025-26

The devoted in Ottawa will not be content to endure another season wondering whether their team can slip into the playoffs via a wild card spot. It’s reasonable for them to expect that the Senators will punch a ticket to the postseason by being one of the top three teams in the Atlantic Division.

This season, they almost barged their way into this exclusive club, finishing just one point behind the third-place Florida Panthers -now defending their Stanley Cup championship. Both the Panthers and the Atlantic Division’s first-place Maple Leafs have several key players on their rosters heading toward free agency on July 1. Their departure could improve the odds of the Senators elbowing their way into the top three.

Even so, the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens will be driving hard to make the postseason in 2026. The Senators will be looking over their shoulder at these two up-and-coming teams all season long.

Senators Must Make 2026 Eastern Conference Final

If the Senators have a shot at winning the Stanley Cup, it’s over the next three seasons. After that, contracts with core players expire and given the sorry state of their prospect pipeline, there aren’t many players coming along to replace them. Their time to win is now, and proof of that will be found in how far into the playoffs they go next spring.

For the Senators to win two series next spring may sound like a stretch, but it’s not an unrealistic expectation for their fans to hold. Looking at the last 20 games of the season, the team boasted a record of 13-5-2 for a points percentage (PTS%) of .750. That 20-game heater made them one of the very best teams in the NHL this spring.

Senators’ Core Players Must Rise to Elite Level in 2025-26

The Senators have a goal scoring problem. They ranked 18th in the league this season. Nobody on the roster cracked the league’s list of top 20 goal scorers. Part of the reason for that is that their offensive stars haven’t lived up to the hype that surrounds them.

Take Tim Stutzle, for example. In 2023-24, he marked up the scoresheet for 90 points. This season, he racked up 79 of them – good enough for only 34th in the NHL overall. He needs to become a point-per-game player and cement his reputation as a strong two-way centreman.

Tim Stützle, Ottawa Senators, first NHL game Jan. 15, 2021 (Photo by Andre Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)

Captain Brady Tkachuk notched just 29 goals and 55 points this season. That’s only good enough for a ranking of 50th in the league. What’s more, it represents his third consecutive season of declining points production per game. It’s a long way from his career best of 83 points he recorded in 2022-23.

Just as important for Tkachuk next season is to evolve as the leader of the team. There’s no question that he’s its heart and soul. Yet, there are times when he needs to demonstrate more mastery of his emotions and choose the moments on ice when he lets loose the fire and physicality that have become such a big part of his hallmark.

As for offence, it’s time to see a breakout season for centreman Shane Pinto. That would be good for the club and also for him as he begins new contract talks next season as a pending restricted free agent (RFA).

The Senators will also look to Drake Batherson to take another step next season. He has been a consistent 60-plus point producer over his last three seasons, but he risks plateauing if he can’t break through 70 points.

Dylan Cozens and Fabian Zetterlund were two exciting trade deadline additions this season. Cozens came through in the clutch at key points in the 21 games he played for the Senators this campaign. He’ll be expected to do even more next season.

As for Zetterlund, he must return to his form in 2023-24 when he recorded 24 goals and 20 assists skating with the San Jose Sharks. In the 20 games he played this season with the Senators, he registered just five points. It’s fair for Senators fans to ask what president of hockey operations and general manager (GM) Steve Staios saw in him.

As for defenceman Jake Sanderson, he’ll need to equal his performance this season to cement his status as the team’s top defenceman. Going beyond the career-best 57 points he notched this season would help to do that.

Senators’ Special Teams Must Be Better in 2025-26

Contenders for Lord Stanley’s mug generally have strong special teams. To take the next step in the coming season the Senators could use some improvements to them.

Their power play at 23.79% was better than the league average of 21.64%. That ranked 11th in the league overall, but not as high as key Atlantic Division rivals like the Maple Leafs, Red Wings and Lightning.

With a penalty kill percentage of 77.73%, the Senators ranked 19th in the league overall. Even reaching the league average of 78.36% would help them against divisional rivals like the Maple Leafs, Panthers, Canadiens and Lightning – all with better penalty kill percentages.

Senators’ Prospect Development Key Measure of Success in 2025-26

The Senators’ prospect pipeline is weak. This venerable publication ranks the team’s farm system at 24th in the league. Aside from Carter Yakemchuk, there’s nobody in the prospect pool with the potential to be much more than mediocre in any NHL lineup.

Even so, a marker of success in the upcoming season would be whether at least a few players from Belleville see meaningful ice time with the big club in Ottawa. While earning a permanent spot on the roster of any NHL club is very difficult for all but the most elite of prospects, there may be a few players in Belleville who will see a meaningful number of games in Ottawa if for no other reason than injuries. Among them are defencemen Yakemchuk, Donovan Sebrango, wingers Angus Crookshank, Cole Reinhardt, Hayden Hodgson and Jan Jenik.

The big question now that Anton Forsberg is heading toward free agency on July 1 is whether Belleville’s Leevi Merilainen will replace him as starting goaltender Linus Ullmark’s understudy. In my most recent piece for The Hockey Writers, I argue that Forsberg is the team’s best bet as backup between the pipes and that Merilainen should season further in Belleville. Whatever Staios decides to do with the 22-year-old Finnish prospect, his development will be closely watched.

Senators’ 2025-26 Season Judged By Results – Not Moral Victories

For seven long years, fans of the Senators had to accept progress toward becoming a playoff contender as a measure of success. Moral victories born of trying hard and coming close substituted for the real McCoy. That’s no longer acceptable in Ottawa.

Pick your measure, but next season must set the team up to contend for the championship in 2026-27 and beyond.