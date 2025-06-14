Rangers’ Prospect Dylan Roobroeck Has Been an Absolute Steal

Dylan Roobroeck was the 178th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and already looks like an absolute steal for the New York Rangers.

Success Before OHL

Born in London, Ontario, on July 27, 2004, Roobroeck played for the London Jr. Knights program, making it to the U16 AAA in the 2019-20 season. Before that season was cut short by COVID-19, Roobroeck was even given small stints in Junior A and B. He was called up by the Brantford 99ers of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) but played just three games for them, scoring a goal.

He was also sent to the GOJHL, a smaller Junior B league, where he played for the London Nationals. Although Roobroeck didn’t put up a single point in four regular-season games and one playoff game, his talent was evident, and the Niagara IceDogs agreed, drafting him in the third round, 45th overall, in the 2020 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Draft. At just 16 years old, Roobroeck was already 6-foot-3, making him a very intriguing prospect for the IceDogs.

Roobroeck’s Major Junior Success

In his first, and only, season with the Ice Dogs, Roobroeck put up a respectable 21 points in 64 games, including eight goals. As an underage player, those were respectable numbers, especially on an IceDogs team that was not very good, with only 22 wins in the 2021-22 season. Roobroeck was traded to the Oshawa Generals, where his point totals exploded, putting up 53 points in 68 games in his draft year. However, in five playoff games with the Generals, Roobroeck failed to register a point, as the Generals bowed out in the first round of the OHL playoffs.

However, there was a lot for NHL teams to like about Roobroeck heading into the 2023 NHL Draft. First of all, he grew to 6-foot-7 and about 200 pounds. Second, Roobroeck is an excellent skater for his size. Finally, his playmaking ability as a center, as outlined by the Elite Prospects 2022 NHL Draft Guide, was undeniable, as Roobroeck made difficult passes to his teammates. He was selected 178th overall, in the sixth round, by the Rangers.

Roobroeck’s Post-Draft and AHL Success

After he was drafted, Roobroeck decided to stay one more year in the OHL. His best season with the Generals was in 2023-24, putting up 72 points in 68 games. Even better, the Generals made a deep run in the OHL playoffs, and Roobroeck was a factor, scoring 11 goals and 26 points in 21 playoff games. The Hartford Wolf Pack, the New York Rangers’ minor league affiliate, decided to call him up for a playoff game that season. From there, Roobroeck made the jump to professional hockey, signing his entry-level contract.

With 20 goals and 34 points in 72 American Hockey League (AHL) games in his first professional season as a rookie, including 44 penalty minutes, showcasing his physicality, it is evident that Roobroeck is an absolute steal from the 2023 Draft.

What’s Next for Roobroeck?

Roobroeck will be an integral part of the Rangers in a few years, and he has the potential to become a solid middle-six center. Next season, he will probably stay with the Wolf Pack, but he could earn a late-season call-up to the NHL if he shows promise. But, at 6-foot-7, the Rangers have begun to draft bigger, stronger, and more physical players to fill out their roster. The Rangers should keep him in their system for many years to come.