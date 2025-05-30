4 Oilers X-Factors Heading into Stanley Cup Final Rematch Against Panthers

For the first time since 2008 and 2009, the Stanley Cup Final will feature a rematch. The Florida Panthers punched their ticket to their third consecutive Cup Final with a win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final on Wednesday, while the Edmonton Oilers are returning to the dance also thanks to a Game 5 win over the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final on Thursday.

The last two teams to meet in consecutive Cup Finals were the Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings took the first match-up, while the Penguins got their revenge in ’09.

This should be a Cup Final to remember. The Panthers and Oilers put on a show a year ago when Florida jumped out to a 3-0 series lead before the Oilers battled back to push the series to Game 7. The Panthers came out on top, but not without plenty of drama and hatred, which we can expect to see again this time around.

However, the Oilers should feel confident heading into Game 1 on Wednesday. They are on a roll, winning 11 of their last 13 games, including five-game series wins over two great teams in the Vegas Golden Knights and Stars. That said, the Panthers will be their toughest test to date, and to beat them, the Oilers have four X-Factors who will need to be at their absolute best.

Evander Kane

In last year’s Stanley Cup Final, a big reason the Oilers couldn’t close out the series was that Evander Kane was hampered by injury. He was a non-factor before he was scratched from the lineup.

However, the injury forced Kane to miss the entire 2024-25 season, but he’s back now and has had a major impact in the postseason, playing physical and contributing offence. Through 15 games, he has five goals and 11 points. The Oilers are relying on him to continue that production into the Final.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Perhaps the most beloved Oiler, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, is having a very impressive playoff run. The always reliable two-way centreman has been one of his team’s best offensive producers through the first three rounds, scoring five goals and 18 points.

In the past, the knock against Nugent-Hopkins was that his offence was lacking at even strength. His playoff totals throughout his career are impressive, but that’s mostly thanks to the team’s outstanding power play. That’s been far from the case this year, and the 32-year-old will need to continue to be a force at even strength in this series.

Mattias Ekholm

Though Zach Hyman will miss the rest of the playoffs due to injury, the Oilers welcomed back Mattias Ekholm for Game 5 versus the Stars. The 34-year-old had not suited up in the postseason after suffering an injury late in the regular season.

Ekholm, who is widely regarded as the Oilers’ best all-around defenceman, logged just 15:52 in ice time in the Game 5 victory, but he recorded an assist. The extended break before Game 1 of the Cup Final on Wednesday should give him some more time to get fully healthy and find his game, which will be huge for the Oilers, who need him to be at his absolute best.

Stuart Skinner

Goaltender Stuart Skinner had his moments during last year’s playoff run, but it’s nothing compared to what we’ve seen from him this postseason. The 26-year-old got off to a rough start versus the LA Kings in Round 1 but has been nothing short of incredible since stepping back in late in the Second Round versus the Vegas Golden Knights.

Skinner has played the best hockey of his NHL career in recent weeks, kicking aside 189 of the 203 shots for a .931 save percentage (SV%) since reclaiming the net. If he can continue that brilliance for a few more weeks, the Oilers will almost surely hoist the Stanley Cup.

Incredible Stanley Cup Final Series in Store

This series will be worth watching, since we already know the teams don’t like each other. That rivalry will only grow this time around, with everything on the line. The Oilers are looking to win their first Stanley Cup since 1990, while the Panthers will start to creep into the dynasty conversation should they win it all again this year.